90 students, one teacher, crumbling infra: Govt school at Ludhiana village cries for attention

Former Union Minister for State and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu visited two government primary schools here on Wednesday and lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Sikhya Kranti, one of its flagship initiatives.

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Bittu visited the government primary schools in Miani and Chaunta villages here.

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Bittu said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led-government was running a “commercial education model” and there were glaring deficiencies in basic facilities at government schools.

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On the situation of the government primary school in Chaunta village, Bittu said a sole teacher was teaching about 90 students, and problems like dilapidated classrooms, lack of clean drinking water and poor toilet facilities were a common sight.

On the government primary school in Miani village, Bittu said it was also running with one teacher and the dilapidated condition of classrooms showed the neglect of the infrastructure.

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Bittu questioned the basis on which the state government was claiming to have a “world-class education model” even as basic needs of government primary schools were not being met.

“How can a government school, where one teacher is expected to teach 90 children, be called world-class? Quality education can’t be provided to children with the help of political slogans. Children need adequate number of teachers, safe classrooms, clean drinking water, toilets and a healthy learning environment,” he said.

Bittu alleged his visits had “exposed” the difference between the AAP’s campaign and the ground reality of the state.

“It is not a question of politics, it is one of the children of the state and their future. The government can spend money on advertisements, hoardings and publicity, but the shortage of teachers can’t be advertised and a broken room can’t be fixed with a slogan,” he added.

The BJP leader sought answers from CM Mann and the Education Minister on why schools were facing such deficiencies despite the government’s repeated claims of bringing about changes in education.