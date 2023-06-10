900 candidates participate in job fair at DBU

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, June 9

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, in collaboration with the District Employment Bureau organised a state-level mega job fair at Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Muktsar Sahib Tehsildar Satwinder Singh was the chief guest while university president Dr Sandeep Singh and vice-president Dr Harsh Sadawarti were special guests at the event.

Sandeep said the motive of the fair was to give the students graduating from the university as well as youngsters of the nearby areas, a platform to get selected for the best jobs in their respective fields.

Sadawarti said over 900 candidates participated in the job fair and 28 companies, including Justdail, HDFC and Ocean Engineering, were present at the fair for recruitment.

He said a package of up to Rs 6 lakh per annum was offered to a deserving candidate at the employment fair.