900 students awarded degrees at SCD Government College

Ludhiana, February 14
As many as 900 students were awarded degrees during a convocation held at SCD Government College, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.
After distributing degrees to students of various streams at the annual convocation of the college, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora asked students to celebrate as they were now graduates and it was an important day in their lives.
Being an alumni of the college, Arora recalled the days when he was its student. He announced a grant of Rs 1 crore out of the MPLAD fund for the college. This was the biggest ever grant he has announced for any institution so far, he said, adding that he felt proud that he had been able to serve to his alma mater.
He congratulated all students on receiving their degrees and said now, their new journey began. College principal expressed her gratitude to Arora for announcing the grant of Rs 1 crore for the college.
