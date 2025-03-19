93 graduates take oath at vet varsity

The College of Veterinary Science of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, conducted an oath-taking ceremony for 93 passing out veterinary graduates of the 2019 batch. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill was the chief guest and Dr Amit Nain, executive member, Veterinary Council of India, was the guest of honour at the event. Dr SS Randhawa, dean of the college, administered the Veterinarian’s Oath to the graduates. Dr Gill congratulated the graduates and wished them success. The ceremony was sponsored by Carus Laboratories, and the first three rank holders in clinical subjects were awarded prizes worth Rs 51,000, 35,000 and 25,000, respectively, by the firm.