Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 94,482 cases settled during National Lok Adalat in city

94,482 cases settled during National Lok Adalat in city

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, along with ADJ Yukti Goyal and CJM Sumit Sabharwal during the National Lok Adalat.
The National Lok Adalat, held at local courts, succeeded in resolving several matrimonial disputes under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairman District Legal Services Authority Harpreet Kaur Randhawa.

In one such matter, the court of Principal Judge, Family Court, Raman Kumar, facilitated a compromise between a husband and wife during the Lok Adalat, bringing an end to litigation. After years of marriage, the couple had sharp difference, relations got strained leading to the filing of the divorce petition in 2024. But with the intervention of the Lok Adalat, the parties were re-united, the case was withdrawn and they left for home happy.

A bench headed by Additional District Judge Dr Gurpreet Kaur succeeded in settling an accidental death claim for Rs 22 lakh with the co-operation of United India Insurance Company’s Manager Incharge of TP Hub Sharma Arora Mittal.

During the National Lok Adalat, a total of 94,482 cases were settled with the mutual consent of both parties and awards worth around Rs 2,34,41,63089 crore were passed.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary-cum-CJM Sumit Sabharwal said that during the National Lok Adalat, 39 Lok Adalat Benches were setup in the local courts and 10 at Sub-Divisional levels. She claimed that people showed great enthusiasm for the settlement of cases in the National Lok Adalat.

Additional Sessions Judges Ranjeev Vashisht, Jagdeep Sood, Dr Rajneesh, Harpreet Kaur, Manav, Permanent Lok-Adalat Chairman Balwinder Sandhu, members Anju Garg, Jaswant Singh, Industrial Tribunal presiding officer/ADJ Kewal Krishan, CJM Pavleen Singh, Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kaur, Harmeet Kaur Puri, Gurdev Singh headed different Lok Adalat Benches.

