94th Open Ludhiana Athletics Meet concludes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 3

The two-day 94th Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet for boys and girls concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Saturday. In the meet, various competitions in track and field events were held for U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 categories at the stadium and the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus ground.

SHO Balwinder Singh and office-bearers of the Ludhiana District Athletics Association — namely, Raminder Singh Sangowal, Prem Singh, NP Singh and Tarun Gupta — gave away prizes to winners.

Saturday’s results

Girls (U-14): Long jump: 1st Vipna Adhikari, 2nd Somya Kakkar and 3rd Kirti Kumari; Ball-throw: 1st Amisha, 2nd Tanreet Kaur and 3rd Manpreet Kaur.

Girls (U-18): Long jump: 1st Kirandeep Bawa, 2nd Shivani and 3rd Soni Kumari; 100-m hurdles: 1st Kuljeet Kaur, 2nd Harmanpreet Kaur and 3rd Sanyapreet Kaur; 200-m race: 1st Samridhi Maurya, 2nd Ranjot Kaur and 3rd Harmanpreet Kaur.

Girls (U-16): Shot put: 1st Harsimranjit Kaur, 2nd Sanya Yadav and 3rd Kanishka; 3,000-m walk: 1st Harleen Kaur, 2nd Garsjven Kaur and 3rd Lovleen Kaur.

Girls (U-20): 5,000-m race: 1st Sneha, 2nd Chandni and 3rd Pooja; 800-m race: 1st Mehak Sharma, 2nd Jiya Kumari and 3rd Pooja.

Boys (U-14): Long jump: 1st Ansh Dhawan, 2nd Naman Bhatia and 3rd Karanvir Singh; High jump: 1st Shawn, 2nd Nikhish Sharma and 3rd Aadit Sharma; Ball-throw: 1st Shivam Kumar, 2nd Ankit Kumar and 3rd Ardhy.

Boys (U-18): 100-m hurdles: 1st Rashpinder, 2nd Vishwasjot and 3rd Harampreet Singh; 400-m hurdles: 1st Haramnpreet Singh, 2nd Vishabjeet and 3rd Ravinder Singh; Hammer-throw: 1st Rahul and 2nd Deepinder Singh.

Boys (U-16): Hammer-throw: 1st Piyush Arora, 2nd Manjot Singh and 3rd Gurshandeep Singh; 80-m hurdles: 1st Gurmeet Singh, 2nd Lovpreet Singh and 3rd Piyush Tomar; Discus-throw: 1st Jagdeep Singh, 2nd Rishi and 3rd Prashkuat Singh; 600-m race: 1st Vansh, 2nd Sukhman Singh and 3rd Rahul.

Boys (U-20): High jump: 1st Bishal Kumar, 2nd Sahil Kumar and 3rd Ankit; Javelin throw: 1st Anmol, 2nd Ankit and 3rd Rajvinder Singh; Discus-throw: 1st Harshpreet Singh, 2nd Shivom Singh and 3rd Shivam.