960 awarded degrees at GCG in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

The annual convocation 2021-22 was held at the Government College for Girls (GCG) on Sunday. Flaunting their degrees with hands up in the air and faces brightened up with luminous smiles, students were on cloud nine during the ceremony.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest on the occasion and Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, Registrar, PAU, was the guest of honour.

The academic procession led by the chief guest, the guest of honour, college principal, vice-principal and staff members ceremoniously proceeded to the auditorium.

The event started with a floral welcome of the esteemed guests. College principal Suman Lata took over the dais and shared the annual report of the college, highlighting the academic and cultural achievements of students.

A total of 960 graduates and postgraduate students were conferred degrees in arts, science and commerce streams, including honours degrees.

PAU V-C Dr Gosal delivered the convocation address and congratulated the degree holders. He said this day was a new beginning in the journey of many. He encouraged students to use knowledge, skills and experiences in setting up a better world.

Dr Gill talked about the importance of gratitude and positive attitude in coming out of life’s problems. He applauded the efforts of the principal and staff members.

The chief guest and guest of honour were felicitated by the principal.