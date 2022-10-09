97 docs awarded degrees at DMCH annual convocation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Ninetyseven doctors were awarded degrees and 66 medical students were felicitated for excelling in examinations during the annual convocation of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here today.

Prof Rajiv Ahuja, Director, IIT, Ropar, was the chief guest on the occasion. Vice-Principal, Dr Bishav Mohan introduced the chief guest to the audience and congratulated fresh young medical graduates.

Addressing the gathering during the convocation, president, DMCH managing society, Sunil Kant Munjal, congratulated young graduates for starting a new phase of their life and urged them to focus and explore new opportunities. He exhorted them to be inquisitive and learn more as a healthcare providers. He also told them to learn from their mistakes.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary, DMCH managing society, Prem Kumar Gupta, wished young graduates a successful career ahead and called upon them to prove their ability in the field of patient care and bring laurels to the institution.

The Principal, Dr Sandeep Puri, declared the convocation open and read annual college report elaborating achievements and progress made by the institution during the last one year before the audience.

The Dean, Academics, Dr Sandeep Kaushal, in his address said, “Students have worked hard day and night to earn their degrees. I hope that they will continue to be successful in their future endeavours.”

He administered the Hippocratic Oath to fresh graduates before presenting them their degrees.The chief guest stressed on young doctors to chase knowledge (Saraswati) and success (Laxmi) would come after them.

Gold medal for best graduate was awarded to Dr Sukhmani Sidhu, silver medal for second best graduate was given to Dr Aneesha Puri and all-rounder award was presented to Dr Sukhmani Sidhu.

Mehakpreet Kaur scored first position in her entire batch of the MBBS (Final year prof-I examination).