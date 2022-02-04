98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 3

With the efforts of the Ludhiana Commissionerate, as many as 19,069 weapons have been deposited by arms licence holders. It comes at around 98.29 per cent of the total 19,400 weapons possessed by the arms licence holders.

The 19,400 weapons have been obtained by 16,600 licence holders as some of them are possessing multiple weapons.

Now, only 331 weapons are left to be deposited. Of these, most of them are held by persons under any threat or those who have been granted exemption by the police administration due to some valid reasons. A few number could be of those who are not complying with the police directions. Notices are being served to them by the police now.

It is learnt that before the poll code of conduct came into force on January 8, the Ludhiana police had already initiated the exercise of asking people to deposit their licenced arms in December. Till January 12, 77 per cent arms had been deposited by holders and after this, the police issued reminder notices to remaining persons. Police vehicles also made announcements in their respective jurisdictions and asked people to deposit their weapons else their arm licence would be cancelled.

A senior police official said though most of the licenced arms had been deposited, possession of illegal arms with notorious and criminal elements was still a worry for the police. The Ludhiana police have also recovered many illegal arms recently.

“These days, illegal arms are easily available in UP and Bihar. Criminal elements who could not get arms licence easily buy illegal arms from arms suppliers residing in other states,” said a police official. DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said all SHOs had been told to keep a tab over anti-social elements and ensure that nobody create a law and order problem during the ensuing Assembly elections. The police had also prepared a list of troublemakers and bailed-out criminals whose activities were being watched.

The cops urged residents to call the police control room if they notice any suspicious thing or person. Even information about wanted criminal or drug smuggler can be shared with the police and the informant’s name will be kept secret.

