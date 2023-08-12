98% RUB work done, expected to be opened soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

The railway underbridge (RUB) near the Sarabha Nagar (traffic lights) intersection towards Canal Bridge on Pakhowal Road is expected to be opened for traffic soon.

MC officials claimed that 98 per cent of the work to construct the underbridge had been completed and it would be opened for traffic soon. Further, the contractor had also been directed to complete the ROB within the stipulated time period, they said.

On Friday, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the ongoing work of the Pakhowal road RUB and the railway overbridge (ROB).

Discussing project details with engineers working at the site, the MLA and Dr Aggarwal issued directions to expedite the work and complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

They said the project was being on a regular basis and efforts were being made to complete it as soon as possible. The RUB would soon be opened for movement of traffic and the contractor had been directed to deploy more machinery and manpower for expediting the work to construct the ROB.