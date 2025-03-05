DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / A day before protest, farm leaders detained

A day before protest, farm leaders detained

Several farmer leaders were rounded up from the district in the wee hours of Tuesday from their respective places. Among prominent leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal was detained by the Punjab Police from his residence in Samrala during a raid early...
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Several farmer leaders were rounded up from the district in the wee hours of Tuesday from their respective places.

Among prominent leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal was detained by the Punjab Police from his residence in Samrala during a raid early this morning.

Another prominent leader, Veerpal Singh Dhillon, general secretary BKU (Kadian), was detained from his residence at Model Gram near Kochar Market. As the police knocked the door of his house, he started sharing videos of him being detained by them. Dhillon was taken to the Kochar Market police post and was not allowed to move out of the station.

Advertisement

While talking to The Tribune over phone from the police post, Dhillon said he was expecting police action as he, along with his huge supporters, had plans to take part in the protest to be held on March 5 in Chandigarh, a call for which was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. He had also contacted a large number of supporters who were supposed to come on tractor-trailers to reach Chandigarh for the agitation.

“Four to five personnel of the Ludhiana police had reached outside his house around 1.45 am and when I asked them the reason of knocking on my door, they said they had come to detain me. Later, they took me to the Kochar Market police post,” Dhillon said.

Advertisement

He claimed that he was part of the delegation that met CM Bhagwant Singh Mann at Chandigarh on Monday.

Notably, after the detention of Dhillon, his supporters had also reached the police post and kept sitting with him.

He said the police had also rounded up Gurjit Singh Gill from Raikot and some other members of the BKU (Kadian) were also placed under house arrest by the police to prevent them from mobilising supporters for the March 5 protest. The police had also went to detain our leader Harmeet Kadian but he managed to escape before the police could reach his house.

“The police cannot stop us from holding the protest in Chandigarh, if we are detained by the police, our hundreds of supporters have already made preparations to reach Chandigarh on Wednesday. Our agitation is going to be successful at any cost,” Dhillon said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper