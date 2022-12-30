A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 29

The passing year was a mixed bag for Doraha and its residents. Some development works were initiated, others picked up their pace during 2022. The efforts put in by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Municipal Council chief Sudarashan Kumar Pappu and SDM Jasleen Bhullar for resolving the problems faced by the residents cannot be understated.

However, at the same time, issues such as sewer accumulation, unplanned garbage disposal, broken roads, unabated use of plastic and traffic congestion require a constant check and legal penalty on the part of authorities to provide better facilities to residents.

The community hall of Doraha continues to be in a neglected state. File photo

A major political shuffle that occurred this year had positive as well as negative impacts on the pace of development in the town. As the council chief Pappu, formerly a staunch Congressman, changed sides and joined AAP, he lost the confidence of his fellow Congress councillors. The blame game continues to this day, with Congress councillors alleging stepmotherly treatment by the council towards their wards. This certainly affected and continues to affect the development works in these areas.

Amid the major issues of the region, the lack of medical facilities and healthcare is the most prominent one. Though the building of the community health center (CHC) has been ready for months now, it is yet to start functioning. The dispensary has failed to cope with the requirements of the huge population in and around the town. Residents have demanded the functioning of the CHC with proper staff and facilities at the earliest. MLA Giaspura said after assuming office, he had ensured the speedy completion of the hospital and it shall be inaugurated shortly.

THE HIGHS

Int’l Driving Training Institute to come up in town

The state government, in association with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is going to set up North India’s first International Driving Training Institute on 27 acres of land in Doraha. The institute will provide training to 3,600 youths for operating light and heavy commercial vehicles, heavy equipment and mechanics in a year.

Community Health Centre ready

The decade-old problem of the absence of a hospital in the region has been resolved as the building of the Community Health Center is ready. The people of the town as well as surrounding villages were facing grave problems in the absence of a Civil Hospital. They were generally left without medication as they could not afford to visit private doctors. The CHC is not yet functioning but the building is ready and will be inaugurated soon.

Traffic eases as police station moved out of town

The police station has been shifted to a new building erected on the outskirts of the town. The old building, which was situated on the railway road, frequently led to traffic congestion on the already occupied road. With the shifting of the premises outside the town, the chances of mishaps have been reduced.

Gate construction at Kaddon village to complete soon

A gate being constructed at the entry of Kaddon village is nearing completion. The construction began in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The MLA has arranged funds for the completion of the gate, the construction of which started a long time back.

Road project from Gurthali to Jarg Jaure Pull on cards

The construction of a road from Gurthali Pull to Jarg Jaure Pull is on the cards. The plan for the project has been prepared and forwarded to the department concerned. The road, once constructed, would provide the shortest route to Patiala for Doraha residents and the surrounding villages.

THE LOWS

STP yet to be set up

A sewerage treatment plant (STP) installed by the GLADA (Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority) has failed to cope with the inflow of untreated sewage and the town gets inundated even after a slight downpour. Residents have been grappling with this problem for years together. A grant of Rs 13 crore was announced by then CM Charanjit Singh Channi for the setting up of a treatment plant near Gurthali Pull but the plant seems to be nowhere in sight.

Community hall in miserable condition

A community hall which was erected years ago to facilitate the needy is in a shambles. The council has not bothered to get it renovated. The needy, for whom this hall was erected, have no choice but to arrange venues elsewhere during functions and events.

Traffic congestion, haphazard parking

The problem of traffic congestion in the town has not been resolved. The Police Department and the traffic police seem least bothered to ease the congestion which is experienced in the railway road area during the whole day. At peak hours, the road becomes very congested, with commuters literally jostling against each other to make way. There is no check on haphazard parking in the town. Vehicles remain stranded for hours altogether as there is no traffic police deployed in many spots.

Neelon-Doraha road almost impassable

The Neelon-Doraha stretch, over which the proposed work on an ROB is to be initiated, has reduced the lives of the commuters to a virtual hell. The astonishing factor remains that commuters have to shell out toll twice on a distance of mere 5 kilometers. The authorities are completely oblivious and nothing substantial has been done for many years to solve the problem.

Overflowing sewers

The Doraha-Jaipura road, which connects a dozen villages, is the worst hit by sewer overflow. It has been almost 5 years since the sewer water began overflowing on the road and numerous complaints made by the residents but the council has failed to pay any attention to the problem.

Non-functional streetlights

The council has spent lakhs of rupees on installing the streetlights in Doraha but most of them remain non-functional due to lack of maintenance and repair. The streetlights near the Beant Singh Chowk, a prominent location in the town, have also not been functioning for a month.

Link roads in poor state

The link roads are in the worst condition in the region. The council has not even spared a thought to repair the roads which are filled with deep ditches and huge potholes. Commuters risk their lives while passing through these stretches.