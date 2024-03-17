A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, March 16
In a first-of-its-kind initiative that may go a long way to help underprivileged sections of society, the administration has launched a unique programme to take care of leprosy patients and their children and dependents staying in the district.
For this purpose, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has launched the special scheme, ‘Mission Umeed — Ek Zaria’, to raise the living standards, provide employment opportunities, impart skill development training, make leprosy patients and their family members self-reliant by way of extending them all possible help and support through hand-holding approach.
Humane approach
Besides discharging official duties and implementing government policies, it is our endeavour to provide much-needed help and relief to underprivileged sections. The initiative, ‘Mission Umeed — Ek Zaria’, is the first in series of adopting a humane approach towards our brothers and sisters. —Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner
The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) has been roped in to provide job and entrepreneurship opportunities to the needy, as per their interest and requirements.
The brainchild of the DC, the initiative has taken up the cause of 140-odd leprosy patients and their kin staying in a colony here under the pilot project.
The DC told The Tribune, here on Saturday, that 140 leprosy patients residing in a colony (some along with their families), accommodated in 84 rooms, have been identified for coverage under the mission in the first phase.
“We will address livelihood concerns of wards and dependents of leprosy patients by providing them basic amenities and other daily needs, which they require to lead a dignified living,” Sakshi disclosed.
She said the president of the ashram, where the leprosy patients and their families reside, had been asked to collate a list of all aspirant/ needful candidates by talking to all residents, capturing their details in a format which would be provided by the DBEE.
“An official of the DBEE will be deputed to ensure that accurate data and expectations of the wards and children are captured in the proper format,” the DC said.
She divulged that the wards candidates would then be matched to schemes/ facilities such as self-help group (SHG) formation, self-employment schemes, salary-based employment opportunities, skill trainings and any other government schemes, including PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), which was a special micro-credit facility launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for providing affordable loans to street vendors, and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), suitable to their needs and aspirations.
“Hand-holding of the wards of leprosy patients will be done by the DBEE team to ensure end-to-end help, support and benefits to the adopted underprivileged members,” the DC added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...