 A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

Officials meet leprosy patients and their kin in Ludhiana on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 16

In a first-of-its-kind initiative that may go a long way to help underprivileged sections of society, the administration has launched a unique programme to take care of leprosy patients and their children and dependents staying in the district.

For this purpose, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has launched the special scheme, ‘Mission Umeed — Ek Zaria’, to raise the living standards, provide employment opportunities, impart skill development training, make leprosy patients and their family members self-reliant by way of extending them all possible help and support through hand-holding approach.

Humane approach

Besides discharging official duties and implementing government policies, it is our endeavour to provide much-needed help and relief to underprivileged sections. The initiative, ‘Mission Umeed — Ek Zaria’, is the first in series of adopting a humane approach towards our brothers and sisters. —Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) has been roped in to provide job and entrepreneurship opportunities to the needy, as per their interest and requirements.

The brainchild of the DC, the initiative has taken up the cause of 140-odd leprosy patients and their kin staying in a colony here under the pilot project.

The DC told The Tribune, here on Saturday, that 140 leprosy patients residing in a colony (some along with their families), accommodated in 84 rooms, have been identified for coverage under the mission in the first phase.

“We will address livelihood concerns of wards and dependents of leprosy patients by providing them basic amenities and other daily needs, which they require to lead a dignified living,” Sakshi disclosed.

She said the president of the ashram, where the leprosy patients and their families reside, had been asked to collate a list of all aspirant/ needful candidates by talking to all residents, capturing their details in a format which would be provided by the DBEE.

“An official of the DBEE will be deputed to ensure that accurate data and expectations of the wards and children are captured in the proper format,” the DC said.

She divulged that the wards candidates would then be matched to schemes/ facilities such as self-help group (SHG) formation, self-employment schemes, salary-based employment opportunities, skill trainings and any other government schemes, including PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), which was a special micro-credit facility launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for providing affordable loans to street vendors, and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), suitable to their needs and aspirations.

“Hand-holding of the wards of leprosy patients will be done by the DBEE team to ensure end-to-end help, support and benefits to the adopted underprivileged members,” the DC added.

