A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 11

Taking a step in strengthening the emergency response system in the industrial hub of the state, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have set up CARE (Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency) Stations at city’s strategic places. By pressing a push button at the stations, it will connect a video call with personnel sitting at the Police Control Room (PCR) and a person in need can ask for any kind of police help from them. The control room will alert the nearby PCR team or the police station for immediate response.

About CARE stations CARE (Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency) Stations, an audio visual emergency alert system, is first-of-its-kind in the state and focuses primarily on safety and security of citizens particularly women, children and vulnerable sections of society. Each station is integrated with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), city wide CCTV surveillance, 112 helpline mechanism, Police Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and traffic infrastructure. It enables two-way communication, thereby preventing the need to physically go to police stations in situations of immediate relief.

By launching the same, Ludhiana has become the first city in the state where such emergency response system has been started.

Talking to The Tribune, Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, told The Tribune here on Wednesday that he took cue from foreign countries such as Dubai, which were using the technology, and decided to implement it in the industrial hub of the state.

Sidhu said Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency (CARE) Station was a unique addition to the Safe City project.

“It is first-of-its-kind in the state and focuses primarily on safety and security of our citizens particularly women, children and vulnerable sections of society. Each station is integrated with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), city wide CCTV surveillance, 112 helpline mechanism, Police Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and traffic infrastructure. It enables two-way communication, thereby preventing the need to physically go to police stations in situations of immediate relief,” he said.

The CP Sidhu revealed that initially 10 CARE Stations had been placed in various parts of the city involving crowded markets and sensitive locations such as Ghumar Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, bus stand, Sarabha Nagar market, Feroze Gandhi market, Tuition market Model Town, Gill Chowk, Bhuriwala Gurdwara Haibowal, Jalandhar bypass and Samrala Chowk, which will be expanded as per need and future requirements.

It also has an inbuilt system that can be used to inform and aware the public about important developments, ensure smooth flow of traffic and relay important information in crisis situations, the CP said.

#Dubai