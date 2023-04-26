A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 25

In a first-of-its-type initiative, the Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management (CERSTM) has developed a crash investigation vehicle (CIV) and a smart barricade, which would be game changers in the field of traffic management and road safety.

What is crash investigation vehicle It is a specialised vehicle used by law enforcement agencies and accident reconstructionists to investigate and document traffic mishaps. It is equipped with a variety of tools and technology to aid in accident investigation, such as cameras, laser scanners, and computer software.

The CERSTM, which is a joint venture of the Punjab Traffic Police and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College here, has done wonders with these two research and development (R&D) projects in its first year of establishment. The centre completes its one year on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that both these in-house products researched and developed at the CERSTM were first in the country with no other state police yet possessing them.

He said it was on the lines of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that the Punjab Traffic Police had opened the CERSTM in Ludhiana on April 26 last year to develop new products for road safety and traffic management through research.

Divulging the R&D that led to the creation of two new products, Punjab Traffic Advisor-cum-Director, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, Navdeep K Asija said the Centre had made in-house development of the road crash investigation vehicle by retrofitting old vehicles with new equipment to implement the provisions of Section 135 of the Motor Vehicle Act and Section 150-A of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 2022.

“The CIV is a specialised vehicle used by law enforcement agencies and accident reconstructionists to investigate and document traffic accidents. It is equipped with a variety of tools and technology to aid in accident investigation, such as cameras, laser scanners, and computer software,” he said.

The CIV can be used to recreate the scene of an accident, document physical evidence, and generate three-dimensional models of the accident site. The information collected by the CIV can be used to determine the cause of the accident and help prevent similar accidents in the future.

Asija said the CIV plays a crucial role in the investigation of traffic accidents and could help bring closure to victims and their families by providing answers about what happened and why.

The CIV was developed by retrofitting old vehicles at the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh by fitting new equipment with the help of Ludhiana Industry.

“In other parts of the country, the minimum cost of such CIV was anywhere between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, including the cost of the vehicle,” he said.

Dr Asija disclosed that the smart barricade, which had a 24x7 live streaming camera to capture every vehicle and voice passing through it, was part of the LENS (Law Enforcement and Safety), a revolutionary artificial intelligence driven solution for traffic management and road safety by the Punjab Police.

“LENS is a state-of-the-art product that has been designed to make traffic management and road safety easier and more efficient. It is a smart barricade that has been developed by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, and it is the first in the country,” the Traffic Advisor said while sharing that the smart barricade was using the power of artificial intelligence to act as smart using computer vision.

“The LENS barricade comes in two versions — the 4G version and the upgraded 5G version. “Both versions are solar power-driven, with solar panels fitted at the top, ensuring a continuous power supply. The feature eliminates the need for any external power source, making it ideal for naka points where access to power is limited,” Dr Asija said.

The 4G version of the LENS barricade was equipped with a solar power-driven camera and data storage facility. It captures all vehicle details, including the vehicle number, and transmits the data using 4G technology. The barricade also has a platform for the challan book or e-challan device, reflectors, blinking torches, provision for an umbrella and water cooler, making it comfortable for police officers to manage traffic at naka points.

The upgraded 5G version of the LENS barricade comes with additional features such as an ANPR camera and stolen vehicle data. “The feature enables police officers to detect any stolen vehicle passing through the naka point. It also has Vahan Samanvay/ Vahan Integration, which allows police officers to access information about the registered owner of the vehicle, making it easier to track down the owner in case of a violation,” he said.

In addition to its other features, the LENS barricade has one-way audio communication that allows the police officer in-charge to hear conversations at the naka and pass on general instructions to naka staff through a mobile application. “This allows the police officer in-charge to monitor the naka remotely and ensure that everything is running smoothly,” Dr Asija said.

The LENS barricade also comes with a mobile application and desktop dashboard that allows for remote access to both video and data. “This feature enables police officers to remotely monitor the naka point and ensure that everything is running smoothly. With the LENS barricade, police officers have all tools they need to manage traffic effectively and ensure that the roads are safe for everyone,” he said.

The Traffic Advisor said the LENS barricade was an innovative product that combines the latest technology with practical features to make traffic management and road safety more efficient and effective. “Its unique combination technology and facilities make it a must-have for every naka point in the country. The LENS barricade is a game-changer in the field of traffic management and road safety, and it is sure to make the lives of police officers easier and more efficient while at the same time ensuring the safety of commuters on the roads,” Dr Asija added.

Smart barricade

