 A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety : The Tribune India

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

A crash investigation vehicle developed by CERSTM in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 25

In a first-of-its-type initiative, the Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management (CERSTM) has developed a crash investigation vehicle (CIV) and a smart barricade, which would be game changers in the field of traffic management and road safety.

What is crash investigation vehicle

It is a specialised vehicle used by law enforcement agencies and accident reconstructionists to investigate and document traffic mishaps. It is equipped with a variety of tools and technology to aid in accident investigation, such as cameras, laser scanners, and computer software.

The CERSTM, which is a joint venture of the Punjab Traffic Police and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College here, has done wonders with these two research and development (R&D) projects in its first year of establishment. The centre completes its one year on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that both these in-house products researched and developed at the CERSTM were first in the country with no other state police yet possessing them.

He said it was on the lines of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that the Punjab Traffic Police had opened the CERSTM in Ludhiana on April 26 last year to develop new products for road safety and traffic management through research.

Divulging the R&D that led to the creation of two new products, Punjab Traffic Advisor-cum-Director, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, Navdeep K Asija said the Centre had made in-house development of the road crash investigation vehicle by retrofitting old vehicles with new equipment to implement the provisions of Section 135 of the Motor Vehicle Act and Section 150-A of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 2022.

“The CIV is a specialised vehicle used by law enforcement agencies and accident reconstructionists to investigate and document traffic accidents. It is equipped with a variety of tools and technology to aid in accident investigation, such as cameras, laser scanners, and computer software,” he said.

The CIV can be used to recreate the scene of an accident, document physical evidence, and generate three-dimensional models of the accident site. The information collected by the CIV can be used to determine the cause of the accident and help prevent similar accidents in the future.

Asija said the CIV plays a crucial role in the investigation of traffic accidents and could help bring closure to victims and their families by providing answers about what happened and why.

The CIV was developed by retrofitting old vehicles at the cost of Rs 2.5 lakh by fitting new equipment with the help of Ludhiana Industry.

“In other parts of the country, the minimum cost of such CIV was anywhere between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, including the cost of the vehicle,” he said.

Dr Asija disclosed that the smart barricade, which had a 24x7 live streaming camera to capture every vehicle and voice passing through it, was part of the LENS (Law Enforcement and Safety), a revolutionary artificial intelligence driven solution for traffic management and road safety by the Punjab Police.

“LENS is a state-of-the-art product that has been designed to make traffic management and road safety easier and more efficient. It is a smart barricade that has been developed by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, and it is the first in the country,” the Traffic Advisor said while sharing that the smart barricade was using the power of artificial intelligence to act as smart using computer vision.

“The LENS barricade comes in two versions — the 4G version and the upgraded 5G version. “Both versions are solar power-driven, with solar panels fitted at the top, ensuring a continuous power supply. The feature eliminates the need for any external power source, making it ideal for naka points where access to power is limited,” Dr Asija said.

The 4G version of the LENS barricade was equipped with a solar power-driven camera and data storage facility. It captures all vehicle details, including the vehicle number, and transmits the data using 4G technology. The barricade also has a platform for the challan book or e-challan device, reflectors, blinking torches, provision for an umbrella and water cooler, making it comfortable for police officers to manage traffic at naka points.

The upgraded 5G version of the LENS barricade comes with additional features such as an ANPR camera and stolen vehicle data. “The feature enables police officers to detect any stolen vehicle passing through the naka point. It also has Vahan Samanvay/ Vahan Integration, which allows police officers to access information about the registered owner of the vehicle, making it easier to track down the owner in case of a violation,” he said.

In addition to its other features, the LENS barricade has one-way audio communication that allows the police officer in-charge to hear conversations at the naka and pass on general instructions to naka staff through a mobile application. “This allows the police officer in-charge to monitor the naka remotely and ensure that everything is running smoothly,” Dr Asija said.

The LENS barricade also comes with a mobile application and desktop dashboard that allows for remote access to both video and data. “This feature enables police officers to remotely monitor the naka point and ensure that everything is running smoothly. With the LENS barricade, police officers have all tools they need to manage traffic effectively and ensure that the roads are safe for everyone,” he said.

The Traffic Advisor said the LENS barricade was an innovative product that combines the latest technology with practical features to make traffic management and road safety more efficient and effective. “Its unique combination technology and facilities make it a must-have for every naka point in the country. The LENS barricade is a game-changer in the field of traffic management and road safety, and it is sure to make the lives of police officers easier and more efficient while at the same time ensuring the safety of commuters on the roads,” Dr Asija added.

Smart barricade

A state-of-the-art artificial intelligence driven solution for traffic management and road safety by the Punjab Police has a 24x7 live streaming camera to capture every vehicle and voice passing through it. The LENS barricade comes in two versions — the 4G version and the upgraded 5G version.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

6
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

7
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

10
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis

Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Manish Sisodia in fresh chargesheet


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Protest against sacrilege incident

It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Bishnoi link to 2019 killings, says shooter

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

Postman among 6 held for duping people through ponzi schemes

Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Activist demands eviction of illegal occupants of vacant LIT properties

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony