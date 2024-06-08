 A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
NHAI approves first phase of 17.04-km project to cover both sides of Laddowal bypass

Motorists commute on the Laddowal bypass in Ludhiana. File



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 7

Finally, decks have been cleared for the construction of cycle tracks along highways passing through Ludhiana.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accorded in-principle approval to the first phase of the project on Friday.

The project would entail construction of 17.041-km-long cycle tracks on both sides of the Laddowal bypass at a cost of Rs 18.6 crore, officials have confirmed.

Following a formal nod to this effect given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav on the request of Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, the NHAI DGM (T), Punjab, Devesh Goyal, issued a communication to this effect.

According to the NHAI communique, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the proposal for construction of the bicycle tracks along the Laddowal bypass on the NH-95 with the estimate amounting to Rs 18,59,62,865 was submitted for approval of the competent authority.

“In this regard, it is to inform that the competent authority has approved the above proposal for construction of the bicycle tracks along the Laddowal bypass on the NH-95 with an estimated cost of Rs 18,59,62,865 to be taken up on a stand-alone basis by inviting separate bids at the Chandigarh regional office level,” the NHAI DGM (T), Punjab, wrote to the NHAI Chandigarh Regional Officer in Panchkula.

Arora, who met the NHAI Chairman in New Delhi on Thursday, told The Tribune that the first phase of the ambitious environment-friendly project would cover both sides of the Laddowal bypass at the cost of Rs 18.6 crore.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world.

With this, the industrial and business hub can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

He said the NHAI Chairman had intimated him that the formal approval to construct the cycle tracks along the highways in Ludhiana had been accorded and the construction work on the project would begin shortly.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab has been apprised by the NHAI that a 2-m-wide bicycle track would be built on the service road or extended main carriageway from 0 to 4.5-km (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement.

Further, in the Greenfield Zone, from 5.06 to 17.041 km, a 2.25-m-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness will be laid over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings as per the specifications.

The 17.041-km Laddowal Bypass runs parallel to Sidhwan Canal from 0 to 5-km, having built up area on both sides of carriageway/service road. Further, the stretch from 5 to 17 km is a Greenfield corridor, having a ROW of 60-m.

“In the light of public demand/MP’s reference, an estimate for construction of the bicycle track along the Laddowal bypass amounting to Rs 18.5 crore (including 18 per cent GST) has been approved by the competent authority of the NHAI,” Arora has been informed.

In his subsequent meetings and communications, the Rajya Sabha MP had urged the NHAI Chairman to establish cycle tracks along national highways in Ludhiana.

He had apprised the NHAI Chairman that on World Bicycle Day last year, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well.

Arora had pointed out that the largest cycle manufacturing unit in the world was also located in the city.

Arora had suggested that the cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana.

He had mentioned that according to his information, some proposals were already lying with the head office, which could be examined and approved. Arora has thanked the NHAI Chairman for accepting his request and giving nod for construction of cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility.

To mitigate pollution, congestion, says MP

“It would mitigate pollution and congestion, besides enhancing safety on streets and providing safe neighbourhoods. Vehicle-free zones, cycle highways and shared streets planned in a phased manner would ensure citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling. It would also re-discover the bicycle capital of the world and align it with the “Make in India” movement.” said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.

Project report

First phase: Laddowal Bypass

Covered area: 0-4.5-km, 5.06-17.041-km

Length: 17.041-km

Specifications: Part-I: 0 to 4.5-km stretch: 2-mr-wide bicycle track on service road or extended main carriageway (both sides) by providing a dedicated lane for cyclists divided by rumble strips, spring posts and road studs with synthetic enamel paint on existing concrete pavement

Part-II: 5.06 to 17.041-km stretch: 2.25-m-wide cycle track with cement concrete pavement M-30 of 150-mm thickness over granular sub-base of 150-mm thickness with the provision of streetlight poles and road studs along the track on both sides and markings

Cost: Rs 18,59,62,865

Current status: Approval granted

(Source: NHAI)

Tribune News Service

