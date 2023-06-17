A first: Emergency care for heart patients launched by Health Minister in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 16

In a first, an emergency care service for heart patients has been launched in Ludhiana district.

The emergency care ST segment Elevation in Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) project has been kick-started in the district by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh. The project has been launched as a hub and spoke model, with Hero Dayanand Medical College Heart Institute as hub and all seven government hospitals besides some private hospitals as spoke centres.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Friday that the project has saved at least 89 lives through timely thrombolysis within days of its launch and following the successful implementation in Ludhiana district, it is being implemented in other districts of the state as well.

She said the project would serve as a boon for heart patients and help in saving precious lives that were at a risk in the absence of emergency services at the government health centres.

She added that the project was aimed at minimising the number of premature deaths due to cardiovascular disease by ensuring quick diagnosis of heart attack patients within a turnaround time of less than six minutes.

Dr Sohal said efforts were being made under the project to overcome barriers like lack of confidence in treating serious cardiac emergencies by medical officers at secondary level health facilities, hesitation to use and handle costly injections and decision-making for thrombolysis by reading ECG.

“The objective of the project is to enable rapid diagnosis of heart disease and timely treatment of the patients at all government health centres in the district with the help of a team of cardiologists at the tertiary care facilities,” she said, adding that the project would reduce the time taken for diagnosis and treatment to help save precious lives.

Dr Sohal said the project would ensure that patients of rural areas and small towns are also able to access state-of-the-art heart attack treatment by utilising innovative technology and indigenously developed, IT-enabled and cloud-based ECG and monitoring devices.

“This will help overcome infrastructure and manpower deficiencies, in a bid to develop a world-class system of care for heart patients,” she said.

Project entails

-Under the project, tenecteplase thrombolytic agents were initially procured by DMC and now they were being provided by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

-Tele ECG-based 24x7 availability of consultants from Hero DMC was made via WhatsApp and telephone to help in decision-making.

-Multiple training sessions of medical and paramedical staffers were held.

-Requisite infrastructure like ECG machines and defibrillators were provided by the DMCH.

Deadliest attack

ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is the commonest and deadliest type of heart attack. STEMI occurs when blood flow stops to a part of the heart and the organ gets injured because it is not receiving enough oxygen. It is one of the largest contributors of death and disability in the country.

Reperfusion is the restoration of blood flow to the heart. Early reperfusion minimises the heart muscle damage and preserves the pumping function of the heart, saving a patient from disability or death. Reperfusion within 90 minutes is optimal to save life in the event of a STEMI patient.

Treatment

There are three ways of reperfusion in STEMI. The earliest studies examined thrombolysis, initially with streptokinase and subsequently with tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) and its analogues. These are medicines that open up occluded arteries that can be given at any hospital. A meta-analysis of thrombolysis showed that this was a good way of reperfusion with improved outcomes across subsets except in the elderly and those delayed beyond 12 hours of symptom onset.

Studies endorse efficacy

Studies have shown the superiority of primary PCI – an alternative to thrombolysis – both in terms of efficacy and mortality. The US and Europe have used this as the basis for developing a STEMI system of care. Although these systems are effective, they are resource-intensive and this approach pre-supposes the availability of a fairly evenly distributed cath-lab density coupled with a good emergency medical services (EMS) system and physical infrastructure for transportation.

Multiple studies have subsequently shown that a strategy of routine and systematic catheterisation, with PCI if indicated, within 24 hours of thrombolysis, reduces the rate of reinfarction and is superior to the widely prevalent approach of thrombolysis followed by cath only for demonstrable ischemia – a strategy now called the pharmaco-invasive strategy.

Major cause of deaths: Civil Surgeon

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal said: “Heart attack is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in India. Punjab is one of the states with the highest prevalence of heart attack, which is a potentially fatal emergency condition, if not detected and treated urgently. This project would help save the lives of heart patients by timely and quick emergency care and treatment facilities.”