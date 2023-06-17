 A first: Emergency care for heart patients launched by Health Minister in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

A first: Emergency care for heart patients launched by Health Minister in Ludhiana district

Kick-started as hub and spoke model, STEMI project saves 89 lives by quick diagnosis within days of its start; to be replicated in other districts of state as well

A first: Emergency care for heart patients launched by Health Minister in Ludhiana district

Health Minister Balbir Singh launches the STEMI project in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 16

In a first, an emergency care service for heart patients has been launched in Ludhiana district.

The emergency care ST segment Elevation in Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) project has been kick-started in the district by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh. The project has been launched as a hub and spoke model, with Hero Dayanand Medical College Heart Institute as hub and all seven government hospitals besides some private hospitals as spoke centres.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Friday that the project has saved at least 89 lives through timely thrombolysis within days of its launch and following the successful implementation in Ludhiana district, it is being implemented in other districts of the state as well.

She said the project would serve as a boon for heart patients and help in saving precious lives that were at a risk in the absence of emergency services at the government health centres.

She added that the project was aimed at minimising the number of premature deaths due to cardiovascular disease by ensuring quick diagnosis of heart attack patients within a turnaround time of less than six minutes.

Dr Sohal said efforts were being made under the project to overcome barriers like lack of confidence in treating serious cardiac emergencies by medical officers at secondary level health facilities, hesitation to use and handle costly injections and decision-making for thrombolysis by reading ECG.

“The objective of the project is to enable rapid diagnosis of heart disease and timely treatment of the patients at all government health centres in the district with the help of a team of cardiologists at the tertiary care facilities,” she said, adding that the project would reduce the time taken for diagnosis and treatment to help save precious lives.

Dr Sohal said the project would ensure that patients of rural areas and small towns are also able to access state-of-the-art heart attack treatment by utilising innovative technology and indigenously developed, IT-enabled and cloud-based ECG and monitoring devices.

“This will help overcome infrastructure and manpower deficiencies, in a bid to develop a world-class system of care for heart patients,” she said.

Project entails

-Under the project, tenecteplase thrombolytic agents were initially procured by DMC and now they were being provided by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

-Tele ECG-based 24x7 availability of consultants from Hero DMC was made via WhatsApp and telephone to help in decision-making.

-Multiple training sessions of medical and paramedical staffers were held.

-Requisite infrastructure like ECG machines and defibrillators were provided by the DMCH.

Deadliest attack

ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is the commonest and deadliest type of heart attack. STEMI occurs when blood flow stops to a part of the heart and the organ gets injured because it is not receiving enough oxygen. It is one of the largest contributors of death and disability in the country.

Reperfusion is the restoration of blood flow to the heart. Early reperfusion minimises the heart muscle damage and preserves the pumping function of the heart, saving a patient from disability or death. Reperfusion within 90 minutes is optimal to save life in the event of a STEMI patient.

Treatment

There are three ways of reperfusion in STEMI. The earliest studies examined thrombolysis, initially with streptokinase and subsequently with tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) and its analogues. These are medicines that open up occluded arteries that can be given at any hospital. A meta-analysis of thrombolysis showed that this was a good way of reperfusion with improved outcomes across subsets except in the elderly and those delayed beyond 12 hours of symptom onset.

Studies endorse efficacy

Studies have shown the superiority of primary PCI – an alternative to thrombolysis – both in terms of efficacy and mortality. The US and Europe have used this as the basis for developing a STEMI system of care. Although these systems are effective, they are resource-intensive and this approach pre-supposes the availability of a fairly evenly distributed cath-lab density coupled with a good emergency medical services (EMS) system and physical infrastructure for transportation.

Multiple studies have subsequently shown that a strategy of routine and systematic catheterisation, with PCI if indicated, within 24 hours of thrombolysis, reduces the rate of reinfarction and is superior to the widely prevalent approach of thrombolysis followed by cath only for demonstrable ischemia – a strategy now called the pharmaco-invasive strategy.

Major cause of deaths: Civil Surgeon

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal said: “Heart attack is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in India. Punjab is one of the states with the highest prevalence of heart attack, which is a potentially fatal emergency condition, if not detected and treated urgently. This project would help save the lives of heart patients by timely and quick emergency care and treatment facilities.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara