A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Rural women have slightly higher fertility rate than urbanites

In what appears to be a positive trend towards family planning, the total fertility rate (TFR), which is calculated according to children per woman, has come down from 2.9 per cent to 1.6 per cent per woman in the district, which was even below the replacement level for the first time, a national survey has revealed.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 24

Fertility trends

NFHS-1 NFHS-2 NFHS-3 NFHS-4 NFHS-5

2.9 2.2 2 1.6 1.6

(Children per woman)

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has also indicated that the TFR in rural women was slightly higher than their urban counterparts.

The TFR of 1.6 children per woman, which is well below the replacement level of fertility, recorded in the NFHS-5 was almost half than 2.9 per children reported in the NFHS-1.

With a decline from 2.9 in the NFHS-1 to 2.2 in the NFHS-2 and two children per woman in the NFHS-3, the TFR has remained unchanged at 1.6 children per woman since the NFHS-4.

The TFR in urban areas was recorded at 1.6 children per woman, which was a bit lower than 1.7 children per woman in rural areas. While the TFR among both urban and rural women was much below the replacement level, 6 per cent births reported in the three years preceding the survey were of birth order four or higher, which was the same as in the NFHS-4.

The current survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that big differentials in fertility were by religion and schooling. At current fertility rates, women with no schooling or less than five years of schooling will have an average of one child more than women with 12 or more years of schooling.

Christian women were found to be having an average of 0.2 children more than both Hindu and Sikh women, having a TFR of 1.8 children per Christian woman as compared to 1.6 children per Hindu and Sikh woman.

Unmarried men double than women

  • The median age at the first marriage was recorded at 23 years among women aged 25-29 years and 21.4 years among women aged 25-49 years. Only 15 per cent of the women aged 20-49 years were never married, compared with 34 per cent of men in same age bracket. Nine per cent of the women aged 20-24 years got married before attaining legal minimum age of 18 years, which slightly increased from 8 per cent in NFHS-4.
  • Showing that the age at marriage was much lower for women than men, 57 per cent of the women aged 20-24 years were never married, compared with 89 per cent of men in the same age group.

About the survey

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had designated the IIPS, Mumbai, as the nodal agency to conduct the NFHS-5. The main objective of each successive round of the the survey has been to provide high-quality data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area.

Will help set benchmarks: Minister

“NFHS-5 estimates on median age at marriage, TFR, and teenage motherhood illustrated in fertility section will help set benchmarks for sustainable development goals at sub-national level,” said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union MoS for Family Welfare.

What is TFR?

The total fertility rate (TFR) is the average number of children born to a woman “at the end of her reproductive period”.

Replacement level

Replacement level is the term to define the level of fertility at which a population replaces itself exactly from one generation to the next.

