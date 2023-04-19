 A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children : The Tribune India

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

3,500 pupils from schools, colleges display talent under special drive

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials with winners and their art works in Ludhiana on Tuesday. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 18

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at tracing talent and honing skills of those who could not afford to compete with the elite group and remain neglected despite being an artist, the district administration has launched a special programme to identify the artists, impart them special training or knowledge and promote development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.

Christened as ‘Hunar’, the drive was launched on the occasion of ‘World Art Day’, the theme of which this year was ‘Art is good for the health’.

The brainchild of a 2021-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, Aparna, the ‘Hunar’ programme has evoked a massive response with over 3,500 students, right from kindergartens to colleges, coming forward with their art display in the maiden contest.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the programme was part of a host of new initiatives being taken by the administration to engage school and college students through various activities that help in shaping up their holistic personality and, in turn, keep them away from social evils.

“Since art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all people across the age and globe, the special programme will play an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue,” she said.

Surabhi said one of the main objectives of ‘Hunar’ was to create and support an environment where art, artists and artistic freedom were promoted and protected. “Qualities of art have always and will always have an enriching impact on society if we continue to support such initiatives,” she asserted.

The Deputy Commissioner said the programme would provide the participants several opportunities and platforms to learn, share and celebrate, and the district administration would encourage everyone to join in through various activities such as arts, debates, conferences, workshops, cultural events, presentations and exhibitions.

Divulging the progress of the initiative, Aparna, who was undertaking training as the Assistant Commissioner here, said ‘Hunar’ was a first-of-its-kind pan district art competition opened to all public and private schools and colleges in the district, on World Art Day.

“The motivation is to discover hidden talent in our youngsters and proudly display their works in government buildings across the district,” she said.

Aparna said the quality of art was so remarkable that it was a pain to set aside even ones that were not shortlisted. “The administration is considering hosting an exhibition to display those which were not shortlisted,” the young bureaucrat shared.

She said schools and colleges across the district participated enthusiastically and the administration received over 3,500 entries. “As many as 500 were filtered first and 50 were finally chosen to be framed and displayed, by a panel of three judges,” Aparna said while adding that the best 52 entries by the participants as young as Himansh Makhija from UKG and Arzoo Khurana and Sakshi Chauhan from MA-I were shortlisted to be framed and displayed at government offices across Ludhiana.

She said the judgment was made in such a fashion that all age groups had an equitable opportunity for shortlisting. “There was also a category for our intellectually disabled children, from which three paintings have also been shortlisted,” Aparna said.

To shine light on arts, says Asst Commissioner

“Hunar will help reinforce links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of diversity of artistic expressions and highlight contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an initiative to shine a light on arts education in schools and colleges, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education,” said Aparna, Assistant Commissioner (UT).

Special children

Vrichi Goyal, Harshpreet Singh, Mankirat Singh, Damanpreet Singh, Lakshya Bansal, Bismanpreet Singh and Prabhnoor Singh, all students of Drishti School, were among the special children, whose art works have also been selected for framing and displaying.

The winners

The selected entries belonged to artists as young as Himansh Makhija from UKG and Yashvi from Class 1 and Arzoo Khurana and Sakshi Chauhan from MA-I.

will unite and connect

'Hunar is a unique initiative that proves art can unite and connect us even in the most difficult of circumstances. The power of art has the potential to bring people together, to inspire, heal and share, which has become evident during recent times.'

Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

