A first in kabaddi: Players get Rs 1 crore health, injury and accident cover, valid worldwide

One match, one leg injury and the career of a kabaddi player from Phulanwal village in Ludhiana was over. Inderjit Singh Sekhon had come a long way by then. He played for his village team, then for the Punjab State Electricity Board, and later in international matches, including a famous one against Pakistan in the 1990s. Then, in one match, he injured his leg and never played again.

Decades later, the man who left the field with his career cut short has turned that memory into something for the players who followed. For the first time in Punjab kabaddi, a former player turned promoter and organiser has insured players for Rs 1 crore each against illness, injury and accident. The cover is valid anywhere in the world and runs for three years.

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For Sekhon, the idea comes from experience, not from business. “In those days, kabaddi was not a rich game like it is today. Players did not have money for good treatment of their injuries. Later, I started a real estate business, and for the last couple of years I have been organising kabaddi tournaments. Despite the money now in the game, I still see young players suffering for want of funds for treatment. Or they spend all their earnings on treatment. This is where the insurance will be a game-changer,” he said.

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Seven players are covered so far: Bullet Khiranwali, Amba Soor Singh, Amrit Aulakh, Chhota Nath, Dulla Chattha, Jaggu Hakamwalian and Fateh Jand, all well-known names on the circuit.

The worldwide validity is no small detail. Punjab’s top players spend much of the year on overseas tours, and an injury abroad can mean heavy hospital bills far from home. The risk is also financial in another way. Players are paid per match, not through the year, and a top player can earn up to Rs 1 crore a season if he stays injury-free. A serious injury can end that income overnight.

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Those who watch the game closely say the cover is overdue. Kabaddi commentator and author Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Chahal, who has written many books on the sport, said this was the first time any kabaddi player had been insured.

“Kabaddi is a high-intensity, body-contact game, and injuries are normal. Insurance will help players get timely and effective medical treatment. I have been commentating on kabaddi for long and have seen many careers destroyed by injuries,” he said.

Sekhon says players have long been shortchanged and treated as “property” by organisers.