A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 5

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at digitisation of the official functioning, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has integrated all 4.34 lakh properties located within its limits through the geographic information system (GIS) mapping.

With this, Ludhiana, spread over 169 square-km area with a population of 16.18 lakh as per 2011 Census, has become the first city in the state to implement the GIS mapping system that creates, manages, analyses, and maps all types of data.

The GIS has connected all data pertaining to the properties to a map, integrating location data, where the properties are located, with all types of descriptive information, detailing the type and condition of each and every property.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the GIS system would help to further streamline the property tax assessment and recovery mechanism, besides making data and details of every single property located within the MC limits readily available at a click of the mouse.

She said with the GIS mapping data fed into the MC systems, all receipts of property tax would now onwards bear the picture of the property concerned, which will help check evasion, if any, through wrong calculation or furnishing misinformation.

The MC chief further stated that the integration of all properties through the GIS mapping would also help catch defaulters, who had been evading the payment of levy by filing the property tax returns under the wrong category.

“For instance, if any property owner intends to pay the levy of commercial or industrial property under the residential category, the rate of which is less than other categories, the system would not allow the payment under any other category except the actual one described in the GIS data and in this way, the assessee would have to pay the tax under the actual category only,” she said.

Dr Aggarwal said in case property owners find that wrong pictures or data had been integrated with their properties, they could apply for correction along with the actual picture and data of their property, which would be rectified in official records after conducting due field inspection.

First civic body

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which is the biggest and richest civic body in the state, in terms of area, population, and revenue, has become the first MC in the state to adopt digitisation of data and integrate all properties located in its limits with the GIS mapping.

Aiming to increase transparency: MC chief

“We are moving towards digitisation of the civic body with an aim to increasing accountability, transparency and responsiveness in the public delivery system. The integration of the properties through GIS mapping is the first step towards this direction and more such initiatives are under implementation,” said Shena Aggarwal, MC Commissioner.

2.5 L taxable properties

Of the total 4.34L properties located in the Ludhiana MC limits, as many as 2.5 lakh, which account for almost 58 per cent of the total count, are taxable.

Rs 1,063-cr Budget

The Ludhiana MC had approved the Budget of Rs 1,062.66 crore for the current fiscal 2023-24, which was highest among all the civic bodies in the state.