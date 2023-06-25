A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 24

In a first, a pilot project is being launched to check the prevalence of anaemia among the school children in the district, the government has announced.

Ludhiana would be the first district in the state to launch the initiative from July, which would be followed by the other districts at a later stage, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the World Health Organization (WHO) had estimated that at least 40 per cent of children between 6 and 59 months of age, 37 per cent of pregnant women, and 30 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years of age worldwide are anaemic.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, here on Saturday that the objective of the special campaign would be to assess the prevalence of anaemia amongst the urban and rural schoolchildren in the age group of five to 15 years in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

She disclosed that the special child healthcare programme has been designed as a cross-sectional study model and the schools of both urban and rural areas would be covered under the campaign.

“Relevant history of each and every child tested under the drive would be taken and hemoglobin would be estimated through calibrated digital Hb meter,” Dr Sohal said, while divulging the methods of conducting the pilot project.

The Civil Surgeon revealed that in the first phase, as many as 5,000 students from 25 different schools from both urban and rural areas would be tested for Hb levels and those with severe anaemia (less than 7g %) would be subjected to the peripheral blood film (PBF) examination as well.

“The study would help us to assess the prevalence of anaemia with regards to age, gender, socio-economic status, nutritional status and other parameters of our school children,” she detailed, while adding that the study would be used to adopt requisite interventions to tackle anaemia among the schoolchildren.

What is anaemia?

Anaemia is a condition in which the blood does not have enough healthy red blood cells. Red blood cells provide oxygen to body tissues. Anaemia results from a lack of red blood cells or dysfunctional red blood cells in the body. This leads to reduced oxygen flow to the body’s organs.

Types

Different types of anaemia include anaemia due to Vitamin B12 deficiency, and anaemia due to folate (folic acid) deficiency.

Symptoms

Anaemia can cause a range of non-specific symptoms including tiredness, weakness, dizziness or light-headedness, drowsiness, shortness of breath, or a fast heartbeat, especially upon exertion.

Treatment

Treatment of anaemia depends on the underlying diagnosis. Iron supplements are used for iron deficiency. Vitamin B supplements are used for low vitamin levels. Blood transfusions can be used for blood loss. Medication to induce blood formation may be used if the body’s blood production is reduced.

Dr Balbir Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister said, “The pilot project on prevalence of anaemia among school children in the age group of 5 to 15 years would be replicated in other districts of the state following which a comprehensive plan to treat the anaemic children would also be launched in the state.”