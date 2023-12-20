A first: Police obtain orders to release Rs 28.5L of cybercrime victims lying in frozen accounts

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 19

Taking proactive measures for the welfare of victims of cyber frauds, the Ludhiana police obtained court orders for releasing the hard-earned money of residents cheated by cyber criminals, which was lying in various frozen bank accounts. With the initiative, the Ludhiana police have become the first district in the state to set the precedent in adopting the mechanism and now, other police districts will follow the trend, claim the police.

Some of the funds were lying in frozen accounts for years.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal, after coming to know about lakhs of rupees of cybercrime victims lying in frozen banks accounts of cyber criminals, has directed the cyber cell to take proactive measures to help the victims of the cyber frauds in getting their money refunded back. ADCP (headquarters) Rupinder Bhatti, who supervised the entire process, said accordingly, a mechanism was devised by the Cyber Cell, Ludhiana, and case proposals under Section 457 of the CrPC were prepared on the basis of complaints received through 1930 helpline and complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and results were fruitful.

ADCP Bhatti asserted that by adopting the mechanism, the Ludhiana police had become the first district in the state and set the precedent.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police said 36 case applications were submitted to the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ludhiana, at the Lok Adalat on December 9 by the cyber cell, of which 33 were approved by the court so far and orders were obtained from court with directions to the banks concerned to release/refund frozen amount to the complainants of cybercrimes.

Chahal said as a result, a total amount of Rs 28.5 lakh had been ordered to be released to the complainants from the banks concerned. More applications for frozen amount of about Rs 6 lakh are under consideration and would be processed soon.

The CP appealed to residents that they must verify details of the banks, persons, etc, before making any transactions. He said the people should file online complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or call the national helpline number 1930 (toll free) or visit the Ludhiana cyber cell working from the Sarabha Nagar police station, whenever they were duped by any cyber fraudster.

Chahal also cautioned that with the increase in the use of technology, misuse of the same had also increased remarkably. There were rising complaints of cyber crime being reported in Ludhiana, including financial frauds, hacking of social media profiles, etc. The cyber cell promptly work on such complaints and make efforts to freeze fraudulent accounts.

