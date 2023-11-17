A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 16

In a first, the state government has mapped stray animal hotspots, where more than two road accidents involving animals, either directly or indirectly, have been reported.

Surprisingly, a whopping 95 of the total 109 animal-vehicle collision (AVC) hotspots, as they have been defined, fall in the Malwa region whereas 11 were under Doaba while the Majha region has the least of three AVC hotspots.

These hotspots had claimed 1,121 lives in road mishaps involving collisions with stray animals in the state during the past three years between 2020 and 2022.

It has been revealed in a special research-based study conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC).

The study was conducted by a team led by PRSTRC Director Dr Navdeep Asija and comprising lead researcher Simranjeet Singh, on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann in a bid to reduce animal-related road fatalities in the state.

Disclosing this here on Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune that a comprehensive approach had been adopted to identify and map stray animal hot spots across the state under the project initiated by the PRSTRC.

“Over the past three years (2020-2022), 1,121 lives have been lost due to animal-related accidents on state’s roads. These animal-vehicle collisions (AVCs) accounted for 7-8 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in Punjab,” Rai shared.

He said the analysis of the regional data has showed that the Majha region had contributed 6.2 per cent of the total AVC fatalities, Doaba 10.8 per cent, while the Malwa region had accounted for a staggering 83.1 per cent of all AVC-related fatalities, highlighting Malwa as a major concentration area for such accidents.

“In our study, which identified 109 specific animal hotspots, where more than two road accidents involving animals, either directly or indirectly, had been reported, we aim to reduce AVCs in Punjab by addressing both direct and indirect animal-related accidents, guided by our improved diagnosis, as highlighted by Simranjeet Singh, the lead researcher for the project,” PRSTRC Director Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also Traffic Advisor to Punjab, revealed.

He said the preliminary part of this study has been completed within three months.

According to the study, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Bathinda with the highest of 14 AVC hotspots followed by Muktsar and Faridkot with 11 each, Patiala 10, Moga 9, and Mansa with 7 hotspots were among the most critical districts under Malwa region in the state.

“Anticipating the upcoming foggy season, we have taken the initiative by informing the Director General, Lead Agency on Road Safety. We are hopeful that concrete action, in compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, will be taken on the ground with the assistance of district administrations during this winter season,” said Dr Asija, who led the project, while hoping that the mapping of hotspots will help check AVCs and save precious lives in the state.

To check AVCs in future, says ADGP Rai

“The police, with the assistance of NGOs, conduct regular campaigns and apply reflectors to stray animals to enhance road safety. These ongoing efforts will be further supplemented based on study outcomes and steps are being taken to collaborate with the Urban Local Government for a much more coordinated and effective approach,” said Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab.

