 A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Rs 2,600-cr plant to expand in long product segment through EAF

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony to kick-start work on Tata Steel unit in Ludhiana on Friday. RS MP Sanjeev Arora and firm CEO TV Narendran are also seen. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 20

In probably the first-of-its-type initiative, Tata Steel Limited (TSL), one of the top global steel companies, will use scrap as the primary raw material to produce steel without causing any pollution at its new plant here.

The work on a state-of-the-art 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel-making shop with rebar mill was kick-started by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday.

The world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe, was allotted a 115-acre site by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) on July 14 last at the cost of Rs 162.25 crore.

Project report

Capital expenditure: Rs 2,600 crore in Phase I

Land: 5,56,600 sq yards (115 acres)

Land cost: Rs 162,24,89,000

Allotment price: Rs 2,915 per sq yard

Employment: 2,500

USD 21.06 billion annual turnover

n The TSL was one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe. The group has recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 21.06 billion (Rs 1.57 lakh crore) in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

To come up near cycle valley

n Tata Steel plant will come up at a new industrial park at Kadiana Khurd developed adjacent to the state-of-the-art hi-tech cycle valley spread over 383 acres here.

The development assumes significance as it was the first major investor that has started ground work in Punjab since the formation of the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state in March last.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, company’s global CEO and managing director TV Narendran, and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Tejveer Singh were present during the ground-breaking ceremony performed by Mann.

Narendran told The Tribune that the shop would produce steel rebar of various sizes, which would be used as a device in reinforced concrete to strengthen and aid the concrete under tension. “The raw material for the steel making process will be 100 per cent scrap,” he revealed.

He said Tata Steel plans to expand in the segment of long products through the EAF route, which uses scrap as the primary raw material to reduce burden on natural resources. “It will be as part of our initiative to invest in a circular economy and transition to low-carbon steel-making,” the company head shared.

Narendran said Tata Steel would augment long product capacity through the shop, which would produce 8-mm to 40-mm diameter range of rebar of Fe 550 SD grade.

Divulging the range of facilities being set up, he said a scrap charging and pre-heating facility with 300-350 degree temperature and 48-m charging conveyor length, electric arc furnace and its auxiliaries with 112.5 ton per hour furnace production, tap-to-tap 40-minute time and 80 CuM EAF volume, ladle furnace and its auxiliaries with a ladle furnace, 4-5 degree heating rate, C-type ladle transfer car and 40-minute treatment cycle time, and caster and its auxiliaries with a strand, 40-minute average casting time, 112.5 ton per hour caster production, endless billet length for normal, 6m for emergency, and 6.7m per minute maximum casting speed would come up here.

The TSL had been allotted through e-auction a single plot carved out in the new industrial park spread over 121.45 acres, for which the change of land use (CLU) had been obtained and layout plan had been approved.

The land was allotted through bidding on a 99-year leasehold basis renewable for another 99 years for the manufacture of steel rebar products.

While Rs 24,33,73,350 being 15 per cent of the total land price, in addition to Rs 16,22,48,900 equivalent to 10 per cent of the total bid price (earnest money) had been already deposited besides 2 per cent cancer cess amounting to Rs 3,24,49,780 charged extra, the balance 75 per cent of the total plot price will be payable either in lump sum within 60 days from the date of allotment letter without interest or in five equated yearly instalments along with normal interest at the rate of 9.5 per cent per annum.

As per the schedule of the payment, the first annual instalment was paid on July 17 and the last on July 17, 2027, to clear the entire allotment price.

A 600-m gap between the hi-tech cycle valley and the Kadiana Khurd industrial park was connected by extending the four-lane road that had been developed to provide connectivity to the cycle valley from the Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway.

While the internal development works will be undertaken by the TSL, the PSIEC will facilitate the company to get power connection from the 220-KV grid station coming up in the cycle valley.

Besides, the PSIEC will provide canal-based raw water supply to the TSL on their doorstep while the storm water, effluent and sewage treatment plants and the environment clearance will be arranged by the investor at its own cost and level.

Dawn of new era: CM

“It is the dawn of a new era as the project will further boost the investment promotion in Punjab. We are committed to promoting the industry and business by ensuring a conducive environment and transparent governance to the investors,” said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister.

To boost industrialisation, says RS MP

“With the coming up of Tata Steel here, Ludhiana will witness further boost to industrialisation. It is the result of pro-industry and ease of doing business initiatives taken by our government,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

2
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

3
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

4
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

5
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

6
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

7
Trending

Indian cricket players may celebrate Dussehra at home with family after playing New Zealand in 'breathtaking' Dharamsala Cricket Stadium

8
World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

9
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch schedule at 10 am

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after ...

Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency

Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency

The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

347 persons died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in Indi...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Festive rush in old city markets causes encroachments, traffic hindrances

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case