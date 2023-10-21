A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 20

In probably the first-of-its-type initiative, Tata Steel Limited (TSL), one of the top global steel companies, will use scrap as the primary raw material to produce steel without causing any pollution at its new plant here.

The work on a state-of-the-art 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel-making shop with rebar mill was kick-started by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday.

The world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe, was allotted a 115-acre site by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) on July 14 last at the cost of Rs 162.25 crore.

Project report Capital expenditure: Rs 2,600 crore in Phase I Land: 5,56,600 sq yards (115 acres) Land cost: Rs 162,24,89,000 Allotment price: Rs 2,915 per sq yard Employment: 2,500 USD 21.06 billion annual turnover n The TSL was one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe. The group has recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 21.06 billion (Rs 1.57 lakh crore) in the financial year ending March 31, 2021. To come up near cycle valley n Tata Steel plant will come up at a new industrial park at Kadiana Khurd developed adjacent to the state-of-the-art hi-tech cycle valley spread over 383 acres here.

The development assumes significance as it was the first major investor that has started ground work in Punjab since the formation of the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state in March last.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, company’s global CEO and managing director TV Narendran, and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Tejveer Singh were present during the ground-breaking ceremony performed by Mann.

Narendran told The Tribune that the shop would produce steel rebar of various sizes, which would be used as a device in reinforced concrete to strengthen and aid the concrete under tension. “The raw material for the steel making process will be 100 per cent scrap,” he revealed.

He said Tata Steel plans to expand in the segment of long products through the EAF route, which uses scrap as the primary raw material to reduce burden on natural resources. “It will be as part of our initiative to invest in a circular economy and transition to low-carbon steel-making,” the company head shared.

Narendran said Tata Steel would augment long product capacity through the shop, which would produce 8-mm to 40-mm diameter range of rebar of Fe 550 SD grade.

Divulging the range of facilities being set up, he said a scrap charging and pre-heating facility with 300-350 degree temperature and 48-m charging conveyor length, electric arc furnace and its auxiliaries with 112.5 ton per hour furnace production, tap-to-tap 40-minute time and 80 CuM EAF volume, ladle furnace and its auxiliaries with a ladle furnace, 4-5 degree heating rate, C-type ladle transfer car and 40-minute treatment cycle time, and caster and its auxiliaries with a strand, 40-minute average casting time, 112.5 ton per hour caster production, endless billet length for normal, 6m for emergency, and 6.7m per minute maximum casting speed would come up here.

The TSL had been allotted through e-auction a single plot carved out in the new industrial park spread over 121.45 acres, for which the change of land use (CLU) had been obtained and layout plan had been approved.

The land was allotted through bidding on a 99-year leasehold basis renewable for another 99 years for the manufacture of steel rebar products.

While Rs 24,33,73,350 being 15 per cent of the total land price, in addition to Rs 16,22,48,900 equivalent to 10 per cent of the total bid price (earnest money) had been already deposited besides 2 per cent cancer cess amounting to Rs 3,24,49,780 charged extra, the balance 75 per cent of the total plot price will be payable either in lump sum within 60 days from the date of allotment letter without interest or in five equated yearly instalments along with normal interest at the rate of 9.5 per cent per annum.

As per the schedule of the payment, the first annual instalment was paid on July 17 and the last on July 17, 2027, to clear the entire allotment price.

A 600-m gap between the hi-tech cycle valley and the Kadiana Khurd industrial park was connected by extending the four-lane road that had been developed to provide connectivity to the cycle valley from the Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway.

While the internal development works will be undertaken by the TSL, the PSIEC will facilitate the company to get power connection from the 220-KV grid station coming up in the cycle valley.

Besides, the PSIEC will provide canal-based raw water supply to the TSL on their doorstep while the storm water, effluent and sewage treatment plants and the environment clearance will be arranged by the investor at its own cost and level.

Dawn of new era: CM

“It is the dawn of a new era as the project will further boost the investment promotion in Punjab. We are committed to promoting the industry and business by ensuring a conducive environment and transparent governance to the investors,” said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister.

To boost industrialisation, says RS MP

“With the coming up of Tata Steel here, Ludhiana will witness further boost to industrialisation. It is the result of pro-industry and ease of doing business initiatives taken by our government,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

