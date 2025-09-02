‘A good teacher is better than hundred priests’

NONAGENARIAN educator Ram Nath Bhardwaj, who has been a proud reader of The Tribune for seven decades, talks to Mahesh Sharma on the transitions taking place in the teaching landscape and the importance of reading newspapers for personality development, besides career-making.

n Tell us about your early life and educational background?

I was born in a humble rural family of Jassar village in Ludhiana district of pre-independent India and completed my early education at a village school. Later, I pursued B Ed from the State College of Education in Patiala.

n When did you start your teaching career?

My career as a teacher began in Doraha in 1956, prior to which I served on deputation at the block community development office in Malerkotla.

n What positions did you serve during service?

During my career in the education department, I taught social studies for nine years at Government Middle School, Kubba, in Samrala where I was appointed as head master. I was later transferred to Government High School, Jarkhar, near Ludhiana. After serving for 14 years at this school, I was promoted as an English lecturer and transferred to Government Senior Secondary School, Hambran (Ludhiana). After serving as a lecturer for about 10 years, I retired from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Hargobindpur, in August 1994.

n What changes have you observed in present day teaching?

I feel that the teaching style has changed drastically over time. It has become more mechanical and is devoid of the emotional connect with pupils. Present day teachers often prefer a luxurious lifestyle over a comfortable one.

n In your view, how has the perception of teachers evolved within society?

Society is not paying the respect to teachers, which they deserve. People want teachers to be more dedicated to their job but fail to recognise that a good teacher is better than a hundred priests.

n What is the role of newspaper- reading in personality development?

I attribute the success of my students, besides my own, to the regular reading of The Tribune, which I have been reading regularly for seven decades. I started reading The Tribune when its cost 13 np. Like Mahatma Gandhi’s said, “The day I don’t go for a walk will be the last day of my life,” for me it is: The day I don’t read The Tribune and go out for a morning walk will be the last day of my life.