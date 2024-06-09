A kidnapping that wasn’t

Ludhiana, June 8
The Police Division Number 6 remained on its toes ever since it got a call in which the complainant, a resident of Phullanwal Enclave, told the police that on June 6, when he was going on his Honda Activa, he saw few persons “forcibly” taking a young girl in a car. The complainant lodged the complaint, following which, wasting no time, the police registered a case under various sections of the IPC.
The complainant informed the police that the incident occurred near Dasehra Ground, Partap Chowk, and the age of the girl was between 22 and 25 years.
Later, it turned out to be a domestic dispute between a married couple.
Dharmender Sharma, chowki in-charge, Vishkarma Chowk, Millarganj Chowki, said since it was a serious matter, the police swung into action and all CCTV cameras were checked. The registration number of the car was provided by the complainant. During probe, it was found that one of the suspects was the husband of the girl, who after having some arguments with him came out of the vehicle. The husband, along with others, followed her and put her into the car. “The girl was produced before a local court. It was a domestic fight between the married couple,” he added.
