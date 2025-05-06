A perspective on modern education, curriculum shifts

SISTER Shanthi D’souza has been working in the field of education for over 20 years and has served in schools across the country. Currently serving as the principal of the prestigious Sacred Heart Convent School (Cambridge), she talks about the difference between CBSE and Cambridge and the changes taking place in education, among other things, with Shivani Bhakoo.

n What is the difference between CBSE, Cambridge?

The difference between CBSE and Cambridge is the basic curriculum structure. Even though the content does not differ much, the approach to the content makes a big difference. Where the CBSE stresses foundational and basic knowledge of subject matter, Cambridge makes sure that the application of those foundational concepts is better learnt and sought after.

Advertisement

n Are we creating a gap among students with this?

This structure does not create a discriminatory gap between the students; however, the difference in the approach that the students make will eventually be evident. It is about developing a skill set which the CBSE offers to do post schooling, such that when students face the real-life challenges, they are able to use their subject content. However, Cambridge stresses skill set development during the teaching-learning process itself, rather than depending on memorisation and future application. Therefore a discriminatory gap is not being created.

Advertisement

n What is the ideal foundation for students in schools? The overall cohesive and social growth of a student, without forgetting or avoiding individual personality and needs and capabilities and making sure that discipline and righteousness rule their approach to life can be the ideal foundation. The right amount of acceptability, adaptability and accountability, all the while making the learning concepts agreeable, approachable and fun, stands essential. In the present times, piquing the curiosity of a child in the right direction is important.

n How can society shape future of younger generations better?

We are responsible for creating more aware global citizens who know the right use of technology and do not lose their individuality. We can shape them by defining our own accountability.

n What difference have you seen in upbringing of kids?

The present advancements in technology leave parents at a crossroads where it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to decide what is right and wrong. The generational gap is such that the parents’ own upbringing cannot be used as a standard. Hence a lot of experimentation is on. Technology is modifying upbringing style.

n How can education system be improved further?

We need to create a mindful curriculum and make proper use of technology. The right amount of social interactions is stressed upon rather than memorisation. Blended learning and the right amount of reflection is key.