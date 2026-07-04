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Home / Ludhiana / A reru tree in Doraha that once lent its shade to Guru Gobind Singh

A reru tree in Doraha that once lent its shade to Guru Gobind Singh

In 1704, Guru Gobind Singh is said to have rested under shade of the reru tree in Doraha

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Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Gurdwara Reru Sahib at Rampur village in Doraha.
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A reru tree at the historic Gurdwara Reru Sahib in Rampur village holds in it a sacred piece of history as Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh master, once rested under its shade.

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As the Guru took a halt under the tree’s canopy, he blessed the villagers in abundance. The place’s history traces back to December 1704, when the Guru moved towards Machhiwara after the Battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

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It is said that the Guru, dressed as Ucch Da Peer, left the jungles of Machhiwara along with Dya Singh, Dharam Singh, Maan Singh, Gani Khan and Nabi Khan, and crossed Katana Sahib to reach Rampur.

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A villager’s hospitality defined the identity of Rampur for the generations to come. Bhaaramal, a local and nephew of a prominent regional figure — a jagtiya who collected money from the villagers on behalf emperor Aurangzeb — went near the resting Guru and offered him milk. When the Guru asked his name, he said, “Bhaara.” In that intimate moment, the Guru uttered the blessed words, “Since you are Bhaara (abundant), you will be blessed Bhaara (in abundance) only.”

The promise of lifelong prosperity is cherished by descendants of the Mangat lineage to this day. Chahatpreet Singh Mangat, a resident of the village, says the Guru’s blessing of abundance holds true today. He says no one has to beg as the sangat is prosperous.

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“Locals see their flourishing homes and thriving fields as a living proof of the Guru’s bakshish,” he adds.

The arrival of Baba Attar Singh around 1907 added to the spiritual landscape of Reru Sahib. He was known for his humility and selfless service. Here, he spent years spreading the message of the Guru and refused all worldly titles.

According to local tales, the Maharaja of Patiala once came looking for Baba Attar Singh, whom he considered to be no less than a Guru. He wanted to seek his blessings in person, but Baba Attar Singh made him stand in front of Guru Granth Sahib and told him the true Guru resides in the sacred shabad and he should find him in the holy book.

The mantle of selfless service was carried forward by Baba Bhagwan Singh from 1915 onwards, inspiring the community to pour their hearts and hands into the structural growth of the gurdwara. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took over the management in 1976.

From July 16 to July 18 every summer, the village recalls the selfless devotion of Baba Bhagwan Singh. The atmosphere is once again full of devotion from January 20 to January 22, when the villagers celebrate the death anniversary of Baba Attar Singh. The villagers have begun preparations beforehand to ensure Baba Attar Singh’s centenary death anniversary is next year.

“Whenever building works or upgrading of the gurdwara is needed, devotees gather in huge numbers. We love to celebrate any and every grand occasion, be it a marriage ceremony or even a bhog, in presence of the Guru,” said Navneet Singh Mangat, another resident of the village.

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