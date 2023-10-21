A stalled city centre project, gridlocks and flouted norms

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 20

Ever since the controversial Ludhiana City Centre project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road was stalled 16 years ago amid allegations of a multi-crore scam, the residents of the neighbouring areas of Ward 71 have been grappling with numerous challenges.

After the project was stalled, a legal battle is being fought in the courts.

The project site has been deteriorating rapidly and has turned into a waste dumping ground. According to local residents, a decade ago, heavy rainfall caused severe damage to a road adjacent to the City Centre site. Furthermore, the absence of retaining walls in the basement of semi-constructed buildings there presents a serious risk of roads giving in.

Karamjit Singh Narangwal, a resident of SBS Nagar, said that the project was stalled around 16 years ago and since then it has become a major cause for concern for the area’s residents. He urged the government to take the necessary steps to resolve the problems being faced by the residents.

The absence of retaining walls poses a significant threat of cave-ins. Narangwal advocated for the construction of a road along the railway tracks after removing encroachments in SBS Nagar. He said that such a road would ease traffic congestion on Pakhowal Road.

Residents also call for the permanent removal of a garbage dump near the Central Government’s land in SBS Nagar. Additionally, residents of Block D of the area have expressed a desire for the development of a public park there.

Baldev Raj Heera, the General Secretary of SBS Nagar Block-E Residents Welfare Association, pointed out that their longstanding request for a community centre remains unfulfilled, though there does exist a playground in the area. He also highlighted the problem of stray dogs in the area.

In 2016, an indoor stadium was inaugurated near Punjab Mata Nagar Chowk on Pakhowal Road, but it has turned out to be a white elephant. “Also, traffic lights are required to be installed at the Canal Bridge intersection on Pakhowal Road,” a resident said.

