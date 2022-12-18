A tumultuous year for Ludhiana Improvement Trust

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 17

That the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had mostly a rough time throughout the year and 2022 was a tumultuous year for the institution would be no exaggeration. For the LIT, this year was full of controversies, initially due to acts of omission and commission by the Trust’s then chairman Raman Balasubramanium, and during the second half of the year owing to the spate of arrests of LIT officials in a criminal case registered by the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab Police.

The ouster of Congress government from the state and the coming to power of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw the dissolution of all Improvement Trusts and the ouster of ‘politically’ appointed chairpersons and bureaucrats.

When DC Surabhi Malik was heading the Trust following the ouster of Raman Balasubramanium as Trust chairman, the LIT took out the much-awaited draw of lots for residential flats in the first high-rise housing complex in the city – the Atal Apartments.

Earlier during the year, then chairman Raman Balasubramanium, a close confidante of former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, courted several controversies, glaring among these being ‘cash for plots’ (allotment of plots on prime locations to locally displaced persons – LDPs), ‘allotment of residential plots’ to ineligible persons by bending rules, flouting directions of the government and courts with regard to removal of encroachments and acting against violations, and the non-compliance of the norms requiring leaving ‘one square metre’ loose earth around trees planted along roads and other areas.

It was towards the fad end of the year in December — when the new chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder took over the reins of the Trust — that some positivity was palpable in the functioning of the Trust. Several measures like transparent working, single window system and action against violators have been announced by the new chairman.

THE HIGHS

Draw of lots for Atal Apartments

The much-awaited draw of lots was taken out, in which 336 HIG and 151 MIG residential flats were allotted in the city’s first high-rise housing complex, the ‘Atal Apartments’. These are to be constructed in an area of 8.8 acres in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road here. This development came about when Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik was heading the Trust.

Action against violations

Ill-reputed for inaction against blatant violations of terms and conditions of allotment by the allottees of residential plots and commercial properties, the LIT swung into action and dealt firmly in a couple of cases where allottees were making attempts to club two booths and encroach upon a part of corridor to illegally extend the area of booths in Kitchlu Nagar.

Regaining land possession

In a rather remarkable manner, the Trust regained possession of around 7 acres of land, valued in the market at Rs 50 crore, after a litigant had secured its possession on the basis of a court order for LIT’s failure to make payment of Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the litigant whose land had been acquired for a housing scheme.

Removal of encroachment

After a change of guard in the state and at the Trust, the encroachment made on a public park in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar by the Trust’s former chairman Raman Balasubramanium was cleared. The gate of the park, opening towards the private residence of the chairman, was closed and a new gate on the main road was opened.

THE LOWS

Rampant violations of building bylaws

As a result of slack regulation and enforcement, glaring violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use continued unabated in most of LIT colonies. Illegal commercial buildings continued to proliferate and residential properties continued to be converted into shops/showrooms with impunity.

Neglected parks/green belts

With park management committees going non-functional due to a variety of reasons, a majority of parks and green belts in Trust colonies remained in a state of neglect and were poorly maintained, leading to inconvenience for the residents of colonies.

Corruption exposed

After the arrest of a junior assistant who was caught red-handed while taking bribe, the Vigilance Bureau lodged an FIR against several Trust officials on the charges of corruption, after which Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur, two junior assistants, one SDO and a PA of the former chairman were arrested and most of them are still lodged in jail.