Home / Ludhiana / A young visionary’s musical mission: Udaan – A band with a purpose

A young visionary’s musical mission: Udaan – A band with a purpose

The band will perform live on April 5 as part of a fundraiser to provide prosthetic limbs to the underprivileged
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:26 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Aditya Pahwa (15), a student of Sacred Heart Convent International School, Sarabha Nagar, is not just exceptional in academics and football but also in his deep love for music. He recently completed his Class X board exams, after which, he and his friends — Uddhav Kapoor, Anahitaa Jain, Amaya Sahni, Trishir Aggarwal — and younger brother Krishnav Pahwa formed a music band, Udaan. They will perform live on April 5 at Paragon Waterfront as part of a fundraiser to provide prosthetic limbs to the underprivileged.

Aditya has always been deeply involved in humanitarian work. Since the age of 11, he has actively helped his mother in running Do Good Foundation, an NGO dedicated to educate and uplift underprivileged children.

Udaan is more than just a band; it is a movement, wherein the youngsters come together for a cause. Along with the underprivileged children from Do Good Foundation and Act Humane, they are putting up this special concert to raise funds.

As part of this initiative, a measurement camp was held on March 25 at Red Cross Bal Bhavan, where 13 individuals were measured for their prosthetic limbs. On the day of the concert, the installation camp will take place, where these individuals will receive their prosthetic limbs.

