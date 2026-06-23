Aadhaar card misuse for de-addiction drugs sparks probe, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon issued notice

In a significant development, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of the alleged misuse of an Aadhaar card for issuing de-addiction medicines in the name of a person from Beeja village in Khanna tehsil of Ludhiana district.

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It has directed the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, to appear personally before it with a compliance report before the next date of hearing on August 14.

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Complainant Tarsem Bhardwaj alleged that his Aadhaar card was misused by a drug de-addiction centre, which issued 98 tablets of de-addiction medicines in his name without his knowledge or consent. The entries were also made on the concerned portal.

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Bhardwaj came to know about the fraud only when he went for a dope test for obtaining an arms licence. He was shocked to learn that 98 de-addiction pills were shown against his name in the records, despite him never having consumed any narcotic substances in his life.

Speaking to The Tribune, Bhardwaj said he immediately approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission with a complaint. The Commission had earlier issued directions on January 9 and March 12 to the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, and the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Chandigarh, seeking a detailed action-taken report. However, no satisfactory action was taken, he alleged.

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Following a fresh application filed by Bhardwaj on April 10, the Commission has now issued a fresh notice to the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, directing him to appear in person before the next hearing and explain the action taken on the complaint. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

Bhardwaj has demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter, strict legal action against those found guilty of misusing his identity, and immediate deletion of his Aadhaar number from the portal. He has also sought compensation for the damage caused to his reputation.

“I have never taken any drugs in my life. This is a serious case of identity theft and fraud. I only want justice and accountability,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said he had also approached the DIG, Ludhiana Range, and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the case and delivery of justice. He maintained that he had never consumed any drugs, yet his name continued to show as a drug addict in official records linked to his Aadhaar card. He has demanded immediate removal of his name from the de-addiction portal.

"I was assured by the DIG that a report would be sought from the Khanna police in this regard," added complainant Bhardwaj.