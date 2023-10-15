 AAI nod to pending tasks, int'l airport to get wings soon : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Rs 47-crore project misses another deadline, fresh target November 30

Work in progress at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 14

In a major development that would further expedite the ongoing work on the mega civil aviation project, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given in-principle approval to the pending tasks for the upcoming international airport at Halwara, close to Ludhiana.

The development assumes significance as these approvals were awaiting the AAI nod since long following which several components of the ongoing work to construct a new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal at Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, were getting delayed.

Tasks cleared

  • Finalisation of airport’s peripheral road crust.
  • Approvals for apron and taxiway designs.
  • Submission of specified designs for areas governed by the Indian Air Force.
  • Administrative approval.

Work on war-footing

  • “The remaining work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.
  • He said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up.
  • Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 30 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.
  • For this purpose, the Finance Department has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Name proposed

  • The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.
  • Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the CM had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland.

This was conveyed by the Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, who met him in New Delhi last evening.

Sharing details, the Rajya Sabha MP told The Tribune here on Saturday that he had been pursuing the matter of pending approvals with the Civil Aviation Ministry since long and had been impressing upon the top functionaries to grant the same for paving the way to undertake the balance works at the earliest.

To be ready soon

We are in the process of making the airport operational very shortly following which more domestic and new international flights will be launched from here. All stops have been pulled to finish the ongoing work at the earliest. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

“I called on the Civil Aviation Secretary and briefed him about the issues in details, following which he showed prompt response and accorded the formal approvals of the project, which were lying pending with the ministry for a long time,” Arora disclosed.

He said the Civil Aviation Ministry has granted approval to start work as per the provided crust or designs of peripheral road, apron, and taxiway. “The state government had requested many times for early grant of these permissions, which were required to undertake work on these components,” he divulged, while stating that the case of granting approvals was lying pending at the level of member planning.

For widening of internal taxiways (A and D), the AAI has recommended two options to the IAF for seeking consent before granting formal approval for the same.

“The state government had been urging the AAI to get any one option finalised at the earliest to initiate the work on the same,” Arora revealed, while adding that the Civil Aviation Secretary has assured him that this case would also be expedited and the requisite approval for the same would be granted very shortly.

Meanwhile, the ongoing work on the project has been further expedited after missing another deadline.

After missing the seventh deadline of completion, which was fixed as September 30, allied works of the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project are now targeted to be completed by November 30, officials have said.

Even as the big ticket project has missed several deadlines, the construction of the interim terminal building has touched 90 per cent completion while the sub-station and toilet block was 95 per cent complete till date.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry had recently assured to launch the flights from here once the airport gets operational.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, said the ongoing construction work has already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project touching 93 per cent mark.

Arora said that the recent incessant rains had delayed the ongoing work after the construction site was waterlogged. “Now, the construction firm has sought two more months to meet the construction deadline beyond the earlier fixed target date of September 30,” he revealed.

He said the state government has so far released a sum of Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming international airport and the demand of balance funds has already been forwarded to Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation Department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in 5 months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but due to the recent rains and delay in mandatory approvals, this job will now be finished by January 31 next.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway have been completed 35 per cent each, while internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched the 55 per cent mark.

Besides, the work on the approach road to the airport campus and bridge at the entry of the approach road has also been started. While the approach road has been completed 20 per cent, the bridge construction has touched the 5 per cent mark.

Following the mandatory approval, the allied works inside the premises of the IAF base, for which the planning and preparation of design has already been done, would also take off shortly.

Two verticals

The construction work of the project was divided into two verticals — construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting in the interim airport terminal and construction of interim airport terminal building.

While the first vertical was allotted on November 8, 2021, the second was awarded on December 9, 2021. Both the works were stopped by the agencies in April and May, 2022, due to non-payment of funds by GLADA.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

