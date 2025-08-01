AAI selects Ludhiana lad Lakshay under Sports Contract Scheme

A young badminton player from Ludhiana, Lakshay Sharma, has been selected by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) under the Sports Contract Scheme. Under this scheme, a player will be sponsored by the AAI for playing tournaments plus training, travelling and other eligible benefits.

A letter issued to the player by the AAI-Sports Control Board (SCB) states, “It has been decided by the competent authority to engage you on a contract basis under the AAI Sports Contract Scheme 2025-26, in which the AAI shall engage you on contract basis till March 31, 2026. The AAI shall pay you a consolidated amount of Rs 30,000 per month. You will be eligible for allowances as per the entitlement laid down by the AAI Sports Control Board while undertaking outstation tours, if any, on behalf of the authority. You shall also be entitled to a medical allowance as per eligibility.”

The letter further states, “You will put in your best efforts in playing, maintaining and upholding the image of the AAI. You will also assist the AAI Sports Control Board in all its training sessions, practice and actual matches on behalf of the authority. Your representation in any national/public sector tournament will be solely for the Airports Authority of India.

After Lakshay’s selection, he was honoured by the District Badminton Association, Jalandhar, with a cash reward of Rs 21,000 in the presence of honorary secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, Ritin Khanna.

Lakshay recently secured a silver medal in the men’s singles open category at the recently concluded All-India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament held in Hyderabad. His father has been giving private coaching to his son at Nirvana and Sutlej Club badminton courts. He said that After international badminton player Sachin Ratti, his son has become the youngest player from Ludhiana and the second from Punjab to win a silver medal in any open national championship.

