'Aajeevika' mela begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s ‘Aajeevika’ mela kick started at Rakh Bagh on Friday and will continue till October 16. The fair is being organised under the guidance of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sheena Aggarwal and Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur. The timing of the fair is from 11 am to 4 pm.

Sharing details, an official said an exhibition of products made by the members of the self-help groups, formed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National

Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), would be held in the fair. Around 25 self-help groups are participating for the exhibitions.

Items like phulkaris, pakhis, darais, gloves, bracelets, hand-woven sheets, pillows, pickle, bakery products, and jewellery would be on display during the exhibitions, he added.

The officer further stated that the Municipal Corporation appeals to the residents of the city to visit the fair and see the products made by the self-help group members and encourage them. Mobile number 95920-76613 can be contacted for more information, he added.