Aam Aadmi Clinics hailed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

The Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, has said the Aam Aadmi Clinics have evoked huge success in the state.

Citing an example, he said about 70,000 patients had got themselves examined and treated only at one such mohalla clinic located near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana during the first six months of its operation since August 15 last. The number of such patients would be in lakhs across the state, he added.

Arora disclosed that the state government was constantly getting feedback from all the stakeholders to further improve healthcare facilities in the state. “The detailed discussions were held even in the recently held 5th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2023,” he recalled.

He was addressing a gathering after opening a Trust-run OPD clinic at Indraprastha Colony in Haibowal Kalan here today. A team of five doctors and 15 paramedical staffers in the clinic would provide affordable healthcare to the needy.