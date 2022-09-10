 AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work : The Tribune India

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Leader says LED lights procured at higher prices, drawing not approved

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

A cyclist pedals along a defaced wall near the highway.

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 9

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and halqa in-charge of Mullanpur Dakha, Dr KNS Kang, alleged corruption in the execution of Rs 1.5 crore beautification work on National Highway (NH-95) in Mullanpur Dakha.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the work was carried out in haste. The objection raised by the Municipal Council, Mullanpur Dakha, stating that the drawing was not approved by the NHAI was also ignored, he added. He alleged that a huge grant was wrongfully assigned to the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) to execute a project that lacked both a clear plan and even an authorisation from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Further, an independent engineer had remarked in his inspection report that detailed drawing of the work be submitted again as the PMB officials completed the entire work of beautification in a shoddy manner. “The work carried out is entirely different from whatever drawing was available and has turned out to be a complete nuisance for residents as it is causing discomfort to them. At many places the interlocking tiles have already come loose and both the tiles and pavers have started breaking in a record low time,” said Dr Kang.

The AAP leader further pointed out that even though PMB was not authorised to do any work for the NHAI, the work for beautification of service lane along the NH-95 and installation of LED lights was assigned to it, that too without proper drawing, cost estimates and dimensions. Since there was no cost estimation, the selection of contractors was also a big question mark as there were no parameters for selection of the construction agency.

Dr Kang said in addition to the MC raising objection about absence of an approved drawing, the NHAI project director, in his letter (9489 dated April 28, 2022) had written to the Executive Engineer, PMB that there had been a deviation in the construction and maintenance of beautification work, including installation of highway lighting and interlocking paving blocks, on vacant space in between the service road of Mullanpur Dakha.

Seeks probe

Further, charging the PMB officials with installation of 84 LED lights at more than 10 times of the market rate and the one approved by the state government for rural street lights, Kang has called upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a high-level probe into massive financial irregularities and misappropriation of government funds in the beautification project executed at Mullanpur Dakha.

No cost estimation

  • AAP leader KNS Kang said without any approval from the NHAI, the work for beautification of service lane along the NH-95 and installation of LED lights was assigned to the PMB, that too without proper drawing, cost estimates and dimensions.
  • Since there was no cost estimation, the criteria for selection of contractors is doubtful as there were no parameters for selection of the construction agency, he added.

