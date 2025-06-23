AAP announces office-bearers for Ludhiana urban unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced key appointments for its Ludhiana urban unit. Jatinder Khangura has been named the district incharge (urban), while Nidhi Gupta has been appointed as the district secretary (urban).

The announcement is part of AAP’s broader strategy to strengthen its organisational structure and grassroots presence across the state. Party leaders said the newly appointed office-bearers would play a pivotal role in mobilising support and enhancing public outreach in the district. The appointment letter was shared by AAP’s Punjab unit on X.