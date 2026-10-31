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Home / Ludhiana / AAP bets on ‘tankhaiya’ MLA, triggers fresh row ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

AAP bets on ‘tankhaiya’ MLA, triggers fresh row ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Decision to renominate Payal legislator draws criticism from Akal Takht adviser, political analyst and Congress MP

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura. File photo
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has triggered a fresh political and Panthic controversy by announcing sitting Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura as its candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, despite his recent declaration as a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

Giaspura, who represents the Payal constituency in Ludhiana district, was declared a tankhaiya by the Sikh clergy for allegedly making frivolous allegations, using objectionable language against Sikh institutions and principles, and hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

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The Akal Takht had urged members of the community to refrain from associating with him until he personally appeared before the Sikh temporal seat and sought religious penance.

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The controversy intensified on October 12 when Giaspura was stopped from entering the Akal Takht Secretariat during a visit by an AAP delegation. Following the incident, he alleged that he had been subjected to caste-based discrimination because he belonged to the Dalit community.

The Akal Takht Secretariat rejected the allegation, stating that Giaspura had been denied entry because of his alleged “derogatory, highly objectionable and threatening” remarks against the Jathedar and Sikh institutions in the past.

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Four days later, the Five Sikh High Priests formally declared him a tankhaiya and directed the global Sikh community to refrain from maintaining any association with him until he sought religious forgiveness.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had also directed AAP legislators and leaders to publicly clarify their position on Giaspura’s remarks. Subsequently, around a dozen AAP MLAs appeared before the Akal Takht and submitted a written apology, admitting that they had made a mistake by not publicly rebutting Giaspura’s statements. They clarified that the remarks reflected his personal views and not the party’s position.

Reacting to AAP’s decision to renominate Giaspura, Jaskaran Singh, adviser to the Akal Takht Jathedar, said the verdict of the Five High Priests had effectively been disregarded.

“Though it was AAP’s call to give a ticket to Giaspura, it was unfortunate that politicians neither understand the Sikh psyche nor respect Sikh traditions. Let the people of Punjab decide the fate of those who neither respect Sikh principles nor understand the Sikh psyche,” he said.

He added that although Giaspura had sent a written clarification, he had not appeared personally before the Akal Takht.

“The decision of the Panj Singh Sahiban continues to stand, and Giaspura remains a tankhaiya,” Singh said.

Political analyst Prof Kuldip Singh, a former faculty member at Guru Nanak Dev University, said the party’s move could adversely affect its political prospects among Sikh voters.

“AAP may have considered Giaspura’s electoral winnability while awarding him the ticket, but Sikhs in particular and people in general are unlikely to endorse such a decision when a person has been declared a tankhaiya for remarks seen as undermining the dignity of the Akal Takht,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa publicly questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the decision to field Giaspura again.

Citing the MLA’s alleged religious misconduct, Randhawa accused the ruling party of placing “political power and electoral convenience” above the authority and dignity of religious institutions. He questioned the message being sent to the Sikh community by awarding an election ticket under such circumstances.

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