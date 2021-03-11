AAP government fooling people on power issue: BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The BJP today raised slogans against the state government for allegedly fooling the people of Punjab on the issue of power.

The protest was held under the leadership of Pushpinder Singal, president, Ludhiana unit of the BJP, who said that the AAP government had promised to supply uninterrupted, cheap power to the people in the state, while the reality is that the state is suffering due to unscheduled power cuts of 12-14 hours a day at many places.

The leaders said when the SAD-BJP government was ruling in Punjab, power was surplus in the state. But ever since the AAP took over the reins, the power situation has become worst. The leaders said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is busy getting his pictures clicked by the media and he is not bothered about the plight of people in Punjab.

The BJP leaders said forget about free power, the state is not getting even regular power supply. The leaders said the AAP government is just busy making false promises and fooling innocent people of Punjab.