AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 29

“It is unfortunate that the state government never approached me with any

of industry-related issues, which are being highlighted by you (industrialists). In

the past two years, the AAP-led government never approached the Centre for any of the grievances related to the industry.” These views were expressed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing a meeting of officials from various departments and the industrialists.

He said none came for getting any textile park in Punjab. Issues raised today by all of you (industry) are already in the mind of the Centre and it was working on the redressal of many of them.

Taking a dig on West Bengal, Goyal said the government in West Bengal was in competition with the AAP government in Punjab on who would not work for the welfare of the state and the people. The way both governments are working, it seems there is a competition on who will reach the bottom first,” Goyal said.

“We are resolving litigations and logistic cost of freight should be minimal and dedicated freight corridors are on the priority list of the Union Government,” he said.

He said Modi’s double engine government was the only one capable of doing good for the state.

A meeting was held with traders under the chairmanship of district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman by Union Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1 in the state. Punjab BJP vice-president Jitendra Mittal, general secretary Anil Sareen, former Union Minister Vijay Sampla and Punjab Trade Cell president Dinesh Sarpal were among those present.

In the meeting, the traders informed Goyal about problems being faced by them. They said the Halwara airport near Ludhiana was ready but the government was not starting it. If it would be opened soon, the industry would get a major relief.

The businessmen said the garment industry was being set up in every city today and we were lagging behind in competing with Bangladesh.

Some steps should be taken for growth of the industry. Today, a lot of goods are coming from Bangladesh and the situation of the industry was getting worse.

Businessmen from the plastic industry said the pollution department was troubling their industry a lot. In the ongoing meeting, Goyal contacted officials of the departments concerned and got issues of the businessmen resolved. The minister, while talking to the businessmen, said there was a lot of talent in the state industry. But despite this, Punjab has been lagging behind. Today, there is a need to promote the state and its industries. It all depends on the government. The state progresses according to the kind of government it has. Today, the state government has no intention of taking the industries forward.

Goyal said the Centre sent a proposal to the Punjab Government thrice to promote the industry. In which it talked about taking effective steps together for the betterment of Punjab and its industries. But the state government did not show any seriousness.

He said only a double engine government could do good to the state. Look at other states where there is a double engine government, how the industry has progressed there.

He said BJP would form the government at the Centre for the third time. Hence, to take Punjab forward, vote for the BJP. He requested the businessmen to vote in favour of Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu. The stage was conducted by BJP state vice-president Jatinder Mittal. At the end of the meeting, district BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman expressed gratitude to all businessmen who had attended the event.

