AAP govt to transform Punjab into indl hub: Cheema

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema has hailed the implementation of the single-window system for industrial approvals.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday, Cheema elaborated on all 12 aspects of the newly implemented single-window system, thanking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for taking this decision. Cheema stated that the AAP government was committed to making Punjab an industrial hub and ensuring the quick resolution of every issue faced by industrialists to promote industrial growth in the state. He explained that under the single-window system, any individual planning to set up an industrial plant in Punjab would receive all necessary approvals within 45 days of filing the application. If approvals are not granted, the application will be automatically approved on the 46th day.

For projects up to Rs125 crore, approvals will be granted within three days. Land feasibility reports will be provided within seven days. Revenue officers will evaluate the suitability of selected land for industrial use and submit a report within seven days, followed by an online visibility report within 15 days.

Cheema also announced a decision to allow leasehold properties to be converted into freehold. The government has announced Rs 300 crore for the renovation of 52 industrial focal points in the state. All related work is expected to be completed by November.