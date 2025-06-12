DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / AAP govt to transform Punjab into indl hub: Cheema

AAP govt to transform Punjab into indl hub: Cheema

Hails single-window system for industrial approvals
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema has hailed the implementation of the single-window system for industrial approvals.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday, Cheema elaborated on all 12 aspects of the newly implemented single-window system, thanking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for taking this decision. Cheema stated that the AAP government was committed to making Punjab an industrial hub and ensuring the quick resolution of every issue faced by industrialists to promote industrial growth in the state. He explained that under the single-window system, any individual planning to set up an industrial plant in Punjab would receive all necessary approvals within 45 days of filing the application. If approvals are not granted, the application will be automatically approved on the 46th day.

For projects up to Rs125 crore, approvals will be granted within three days. Land feasibility reports will be provided within seven days. Revenue officers will evaluate the suitability of selected land for industrial use and submit a report within seven days, followed by an online visibility report within 15 days.

Advertisement

Cheema also announced a decision to allow leasehold properties to be converted into freehold. The government has announced Rs 300 crore for the renovation of 52 industrial focal points in the state. All related work is expected to be completed by November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts