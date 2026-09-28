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Home / Ludhiana / AAP has ruined Punjab: Union MoS Tamta at anti-drug event

AAP has ruined Punjab: Union MoS Tamta at anti-drug event

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T Velmurugan
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:14 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Tamta on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has “ruined” Punjab. He was addressing a rally at Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon tehsil during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

He alleged the state government had failed miserably in reining in drug traffickers, and that drugs were easily available in every village, street and locality.

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The minister said that during the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Punjab that drugs would be eradicated from the state within three months of the AAP forming the government. He alleged that despite the AAP government setting deadlines on six occasions, drugs had not been eradicated from Punjab.

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Tamta said that if the BJP forms the government in Punjab, it will work to eradicate the drug menace and restore the state’s identity as ‘Rangla Punjab’.

The minister said the BJP had taken up the responsibility of fighting the drug menace in Punjab and would continue its efforts until the state is free from drugs.

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Speaking on the occasion, former Member of Parliament Amrik Singh Aliwal said that the BJP fulfils whatever promises it makes.

Similarly, after the formation of a double-engine government in Punjab, the BJP will make Punjab drug-free and rehabilitate young people who give up drugs, he added.

He said that the mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a fight against drugs would begin from Punjab and it would certainly become drug-free.

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