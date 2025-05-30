DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / AAP holds roadshow ahead of Sanjeev Arora’s nomination filing for Ludhiana West bypoll

AAP holds roadshow ahead of Sanjeev Arora’s nomination filing for Ludhiana West bypoll

Arvind Kejriwal, Aman Arora and Atishi join Sanjeev Arora
article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP holds roadshow prior to filing of nomination papers by Sanjeev Arora as candidate for the Ludhiana West constituency bypoll on Friday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan.
Advertisement

A massive roadshow was organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday ahead of the nomination filing by Sanjeev Arora, the party’s candidate for the Ludhiana West constituency bypoll.

Advertisement

National convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi joined Sanjeev Arora atop a vehicle.

National convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, and former Delhi minister Atishi Meena joined Sanjeev Arora atop a campaign vehicle as the rally began from Aarti Chowk. The procession was originally planned to move through Ghumar Mandi and Bhai Bala Chowk before concluding at the Mini Secretariat. However, due to extreme heat conditions, the leaders later switched to cars to complete the route.

Advertisement

The rally started from Aarti Chowk. The roadshow was originally planned to move through Ghumar Mandi and Bhai Bala Chowk before concluding at the Mini Secretariat. However, due to extreme heat, the leaders later switched to cars to complete the route.

As the roadshow progressed, slogans of Inqlab Zindabad echoed through the streets.

Advertisement

Starting off first, CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing the gathering said, “In a day or two you will know the exact placement of the AAP election symbol on the ballot. Regardless of the number, we know it will come first.”

Kejriwal started his speech with “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”, Waheguru ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.” Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement, “Hamare ragon mein sindoor daudta hai,” Kejriwal said, “Sanjeev Arora ke ragon mein Ludhiana daudta hai.”

Taking a dig at Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kejriwal praised Arora’s campaign slogan, “Na gussa, na ahankaar, Sanjeev Arora iss baar”. He added that if people want development, then they should choose Arora; and if they want anger and frustration, then they should choose Ashu.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts