AAP holds roadshow ahead of Sanjeev Arora’s nomination filing for Ludhiana West bypoll

A massive roadshow was organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday ahead of the nomination filing by Sanjeev Arora, the party’s candidate for the Ludhiana West constituency bypoll.

National convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi joined Sanjeev Arora atop a vehicle.

National convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, and former Delhi minister Atishi Meena joined Sanjeev Arora atop a campaign vehicle as the rally began from Aarti Chowk. The procession was originally planned to move through Ghumar Mandi and Bhai Bala Chowk before concluding at the Mini Secretariat. However, due to extreme heat conditions, the leaders later switched to cars to complete the route.

As the roadshow progressed, slogans of Inqlab Zindabad echoed through the streets.

Starting off first, CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing the gathering said, “In a day or two you will know the exact placement of the AAP election symbol on the ballot. Regardless of the number, we know it will come first.”

Kejriwal started his speech with “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”, Waheguru ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.” Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement, “Hamare ragon mein sindoor daudta hai,” Kejriwal said, “Sanjeev Arora ke ragon mein Ludhiana daudta hai.”

Taking a dig at Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kejriwal praised Arora’s campaign slogan, “Na gussa, na ahankaar, Sanjeev Arora iss baar”. He added that if people want development, then they should choose Arora; and if they want anger and frustration, then they should choose Ashu.