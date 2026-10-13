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Home / Ludhiana / AAP issues show-cause notice to councillor Nidhi Gupta over alleged anti-party activities

AAP issues show-cause notice to councillor Nidhi Gupta over alleged anti-party activities

In a notice dated October 13, Har­chand Singh Barsat, state general secretary of AAP Punjab, asked Gupta to submit her explanation within seven days of receiving the notice

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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AAP councillor Nidhi Gupta at Zone D office, Ludhiana. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a show-cause notice to its Ludhiana East councillor Nidhi Gupta, accusing her of indulging in alleged anti-party activities, forming a separate faction and failing to coordinate with the party leadership.

In a notice dated October 13, Har­chand Singh Barsat, state general secretary of AAP Punjab, asked Gupta to submit her explanation within seven days of receiving the notice. The party has warned that disciplinary action may be taken against her if her reply is not found satisfactory.

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The action comes a day after Gupta openly confronted officials during the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s general house meeting on Monday. She accused officials of failing to perform their duties and demanded action against employees who had walked out of the meeting.

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Gupta had also staged a dharna during the meeting, seeking action against the officials who left the proceedings. Her protest came amid heated exchanges during the meeting, which witnessed strong opposition to several agendas, including mechanical sweeping and the extension of the contract of 1,208 sanitation workers.

The notice states that Gupta was not working in line with the party and that her alleged involvement in groupism, anti-party activities and lack of coordination with the leadership had raised serious concerns. It describes the conduct as a violation of the discipline expected from a party member.

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The notice does not announce any suspension or expulsion. Gupta has been given an opportunity to explain her position before the party decides on further action.

Reacting on the notice, Nidhi Gupta said, "I have received the notice and I have not raised anything against any leader or party, I have only raised the issue of officers who are not doing any work in my ward."

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