AAP launches Punjab poll campaign from Ludhiana, calls Congress ‘sinking ship’, Badals ‘baaj’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday formally launched its campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from Ludhiana, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann releasing the party’s election pamphlet at the Pakhowal Road Indoor Stadium in the presence of Cabinet ministers, MLAs, party leaders and hundreds of supporters.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said his government had delivered more than it had promised. He cited the state’s road safety force (SSF), claiming that the initiative had helped save 2,700 lives annually.

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He said that on October 1, phones of women would “beep again” as they received the next instalments under the Mawan Dhiyan scheme.

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Targeting the previous BJP-Akali governments over the drug problem in Punjab, Mann said the same parties were now organising anti-drug yatras.

He warned that if an Akali-BJP alliance returned to power, the three farm laws would be reintroduced. He also alleged that free electricity, the Rs 10 lakh health card and relief from toll plazas would be withdrawn, while private schools would be given “unchecked freedom”.

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Describing the Congress as a “sinking ship”, Mann alleged that his political rivals had nothing against him and were therefore resorting to AI-generated videos and misinformation campaigns.

“The party has no agenda except targeting Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Badals, Mann referred to the “baaj” (eagle) and said it was being claimed that the bird had saved Sukhbir Badal. He said the eagle had actually come to save its own eggs as it feared that the Badals might ask for their “share” in the eggs.

Pointing towards the Badals, Mann alleged that they had a share in everything when they were in power.

“We should not change too many doctors, otherwise the disease worsens. Similarly, we have now learned how to work. The opposition used to say we lacked experience. Punjab has now reached number one in education. For the first time, Punjab is getting the opportunity to play in an international tournament, which begins on October 27,” he said.

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stall the state government’s work. He said Mann remained unaffected by such pressure.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora announced that 2.68 lakh booth committee members would take the government’s achievements to households across Punjab. According to party figures, AAP has 25,332 booths, and the campaign will include door-to-door outreach as well as a membership drive.

The campaign will continue for about a month.

On September 20, Mann will lead a door-to-door campaign in Dhuri, followed by statewide outreach through booth committees. Party leaders said the focus would be on taking the government’s work, schemes and guarantees directly to voters.