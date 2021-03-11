AAP leader alleges another scam in Sidhwan Bet block

Tribune News Service

Ludiana, August 12

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Dakha KNS Kang today alleged irregularities in the installation of RO systems in villages, purchase of sports kits and repair of houses in the Sidhwan Bet block in the Dakha constituency. He had earlier highlighted 'scam' of street lights in the block.

Kang alleged that utilisation certificates for RO systems and sports kits were released even before issuing bills.

While addressing the media here today, Kang said utilisation certificates for purchasing RO systems and sports kits, which were worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 53 lakh, respectively, were issued for the Sidhwan Bet block on January 3, 2022.

“The process started from the last step where utilisation certificates for RO systems and sports kits were issued first on January 3 2022, payment was made the next day i.e. January 4 and the bill was issued three days later i.e. on January 7. Interestingly, payment was made without the bill. Before the payment could have been made, utilisation certificates were even issued to fix RO systems and issue sports kits,” he said.

“In the previous matter related to street lights, we had mentioned that the BDO had written a letter to the chairman of the Samiti concerned stating that a relative of the then Dakha constituency in-charge from the Congress pressures him to sign the cheques,” he said.

He said: “Later, a resident filed an RTI to get details about the entire matter. Engineers from the department concerned stated that the details of these two cases were nowhere mentioned in the measurement book related to it. For any product to be issued for the use of residents of any area, it first gets registered in the measurement book with every detail that when was a product was received, fixed and its usage began. The utilisation certificate is issued after all these details. In this case, it happened in the beginning only.”

He further alleged that another corruption case of Rs 53 lakh in the same block came to light.

“The money was sanctioned for the repair of houses of 511 beneficiaries. As many as 267 beneficiaries withdrew a sum of Rs 35,77,500 out of the Samiti funds, but the village panchayat never passed any resolution favouring the beneficiaries. It said that several persons who received funds being beneficiaries are not even the owner of any house,” he alleged.

He said: “The beneficiaries were selected inappropriately and none of them utilised the funds for repair of houses because those who got the funds never submitted utilisation certificates to the BDPO.”