AAP leader alleges financial irregularities in purchase of street lights in Dakha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

Dakha constituency in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party Dr KNS Kang has alleged a scam in the usage of grants for purchasing street lights and other works in the Pakhowal and Sudhar blocks of the constituency. He alleged grants were misappropriated and the money was used for buying votes during the elections.

He alleged the rules were violated while using grants in these two blocks just before the Assembly elections. He further alleged a Congress leader could be behind these irregularities.

Dr Kang said this case pertained to the grant issued under the Punjab Nirman Program. Grants of Rs 98 lakh were sanctioned for Pakhowal block and Rs 97.5 lakh were sanctioned for Sudhar block.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, KNS Kang said, “The information obtained under the RTI Act from Pakhowal block revealed that there is no cost estimate or technical approval for buying street lights, sports kits and repair of building work and there is no record related to any of these grants in the block. Also, there is no record of calling the tender as well as there is no record of utilisation certificates.

The bill for light shows that each light may have cost Rs 12,560 while the government-approved rate for the same light was Rs 3,325 per light, including wire, labour and control set plus taxes. Similarly, the street lights have been bought for Rs 12,560 in Sudhar block also. Interestingly, in the same block for the villages of Raikot constituency, the same light has been purchased at Rs 25,000 per light.”

“In another corruption case, the rates for lights were Rs 37,000 per light purchased by the Punjab Mandi Board for the Mullanpur flyover project. The poles were installed, but street lights have not been installed to date,” he said.

