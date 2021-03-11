AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Police Division 4 on Monday evening registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and an inspector and a clerk of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and another person for committing a property fraud.

Corporation officials had connived with the suspects to commit a property fraud by forging and fabricating records.

The booked persons are MC inspector Rajbir Jain, block clerk Sukhbir Singh, AAP leader Ajay Walia (Babbu) and Sunil Kumar.

Ajay Walia is the AAP leader from Ward 60.

Complainant Chandar Kanta (81) of Shastri Nagar told the police that a few years ago she had bought a plot from Nirmala Devi. After Nirmala’s death, her kin had shifted the entire property record in the complainant’s name.

“Ajay along with Sunil produced a fake will in the civic body office. With the connivance of the MC inspector and block clerk, Ajay managed to transfer the property record in his name and then sold the same to another client,” the complainant alleged.

After the fraud came to the fore, the woman lodged a complaint and a case was registered on Monday.

Tribhuvan Thaper, member of the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, demanded that if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can sack Health Minister Vijay Singla for corruption, AAP leader Ajay Walia should also be sacked immediately from the party so that an example could be set. Thaper had also posted a photograph of Ajay along with the AAP MLA on his Facebook page and demanded his immediate arrest.